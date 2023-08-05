How much is Sunisa Lee worth in 2023? Net worth, endorsements, and more

American artistic gymnast Sunisa Lee won three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has been a world champion in 2019, winning the women's Artistic Team All-around event.

Given her successful career, Lee has assembled a good fortune for herself. She has an estimated net worth of $3 million by virtue of her victories, salary, and endorsements.

Lee earned $75000 from her achievements at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she won a gold in women's Artistic Individual All-around, a silver medal in women's Artistic Team All-around, and a bronze in Uneven Bars.

Apart from winning a gold medal in the 2019 World Championship, Lee won a silver medal in floor exercises and a bronze in Uneven Bars.

Returning from the Tokyo Olympics, Lee partnered with the Pearson+ app to raise her gains. As of now, Lee is working with CLIF Bar, Gatorade, Invisalign, Target, and others with a reported worth of $ 1.5 million. In March 2023, Lee was endorsed by Crocs, an American footwear company and lifestyle brand.

Lee went in partnership with GK Elite making it their first partnership deal with collegiate gymnasts under the new NCAA policy that allows the athletes to partner with brands on the basis of NIL. She will design a signature collection of tank leotards expected to be launched in November.

Coming back from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lee participated in the Dancing With The Stars competition, partnering with Sasha Farber. The contestants in this show earn $12,500 in rehearsals and for the first two weeks, they can earn up to $29,5000.

Lee has a huge following across her social media profiles. She has 1.6 million followers on Instagram while 177.7 thousand follow her on Twitter.

Sunisa Lee participates in the training session for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Sunisa Lee would be competing in the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classics after recovering from kidney issues. Lee was present at the Now Arena for her training session prior to the competition.

Team USA took to their social media to give fans a peek at Lee's training session. The gymnast can be seen performing her routine on uneven bars.

"The queen of the uneven bars is ready for her return," Team USA wrote.

"Olympic champion in action," it added.