Gymnast Sanyukta Kale eyes 2024 Paris Olympics spot

Gymnast Sanyukta Kale of Maharshtra has had an incredible run at the ongoing 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).

The 16-year-old swept as many as five gold medals in the rhythmic gymnastics event, contributing to Maharashtra getting back to the top position in the medal tally on the fourth day of the KIYG, on Monday.

Maharastra has bagged a total of 67 medals including 24 golds, 22 silvers, 17 bronze medals, while Haryana is currently placed second with 73 medals (23 gold, 20 silver, 29 bronze). Meanwhile, Manipur continues to be in third spot with 17 medals, comprising 12 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

Sanyukta Kale reveals her long-term goals

After a successful stint at KIYG 2022, Sanyukta, brimming with confidence, has set her sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 16-year-old tried her hand at several popular sports earlier, including tennis, football, and cricket. But then, she discovered rhythmic gymnastics. Speaking about the same, she said:

“As far back as I can remember, I knew that I wanted to be in sports. The only hitch was that I didn’t know which one. I am still absorbing it. I thank all the people responsible for making me a champion. I thank my guru Pooja Surve for all the medals I own. She has only honed me into a champion."

Sanyukta aims for a spot in the Indian gymnastics team. However, her ultimate dream is to win a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Yes, the Commonwealth Games first, then the Asian Championship, the World Championships, and ultimately, the Paris Olympics. I have committed all my time to gymnastics. A lot of effort has also gone into becoming the gymnast that I am today."

