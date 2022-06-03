Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

The excitement is soaring as Haryana gears up for the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) which is slated to run from June 4 to13. KIYG will witness nearly 4,700 top athletes, including 2,262 girls, compete across 25 disciplines aiming for a podium finish.
Here's the list of sports at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games:
Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, shooting, cycling, swimming, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana, Kalaripayattu, and Mallakhambh
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Venues
The event, which is returning after being postponed twice owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, will take place in Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi.
As many as 36 states and union territories are taking part in the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, with hosts Haryana fielding the largest contingent of 398 athletes.
The major sporting events will take place at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. Meanwhile, four other cities — Ambala (gymnastics, swimming), Shahabad (hockey), Chandigarh (archery and football) and New Delhi (cycling and shooting) — will also host some events.
The Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey
Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Kho kho, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta and Yogasana
Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting
Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo
Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis
Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)
Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey
War Heros Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)
War Heros Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming
Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)
Panjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football
Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting
Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Dates
June 3
Kabaddi, volleyball
June 4
Football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, hockey
June 5
Football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling (track)
June 6
Football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, shooting
June 7
Athletics, football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, shooting
June 8
Athletics, football, wrestling, Mallakhamb, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, swimming, shooting
June 9
Athletics, football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamb, weightlifting, tennis, judo, hockey, swimming, shooting
June 10
Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, tennis, judo, archery, hockey, swimming, cycling (road), shooting
June 11
Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, tennis, judo, archery, swimming, cycling (road), shooting
June 12
Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, judo, archery, swimming, shooting
June 13
Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch
The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.
KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
