Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

The excitement is soaring as Haryana gears up for the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) which is slated to run from June 4 to13. KIYG will witness nearly 4,700 top athletes, including 2,262 girls, compete across 25 disciplines aiming for a podium finish.

Here's the list of sports at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games:

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, shooting, cycling, swimming, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana, Kalaripayattu, and Mallakhambh

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Venues

The event, which is returning after being postponed twice owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, will take place in Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi.

As many as 36 states and union territories are taking part in the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, with hosts Haryana fielding the largest contingent of 398 athletes.

The major sporting events will take place at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. Meanwhile, four other cities — Ambala (gymnastics, swimming), Shahabad (hockey), Chandigarh (archery and football) and New Delhi (cycling and shooting) — will also host some events.

The Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey

Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Kho kho, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta and Yogasana

Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting

Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo

Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis

Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey

War Heros Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)

War Heros Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming

Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)

Panjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting

Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Dates

June 3

Kabaddi, volleyball

June 4

Football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, hockey

June 5

Football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling (track)

June 6

Football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, shooting

June 7

Athletics, football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, shooting

June 8

Athletics, football, wrestling, Mallakhamb, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, swimming, shooting

June 9

Athletics, football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamb, weightlifting, tennis, judo, hockey, swimming, shooting

June 10

Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, tennis, judo, archery, hockey, swimming, cycling (road), shooting

June 11

Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, tennis, judo, archery, swimming, cycling (road), shooting

June 12

Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, judo, archery, swimming, shooting

June 13

Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

