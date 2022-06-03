Create
Notifications

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

Khelo Youth Games 2022 (Pic Credit: Punjab Express)
Khelo Youth Games 2022 (Pic Credit: Punjab Express)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 03, 2022 05:09 PM IST

The excitement is soaring as Haryana gears up for the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) which is slated to run from June 4 to13. KIYG will witness nearly 4,700 top athletes, including 2,262 girls, compete across 25 disciplines aiming for a podium finish.

Here's the list of sports at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games:

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, shooting, cycling, swimming, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana, Kalaripayattu, and Mallakhambh

In glimpses: A sneak peak of UP v/s Chattisgarh Volleyball Match, the 1st match of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021@kheloindia@ianuragthakur#KIYG2021 https://t.co/4dMCGPdonE

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Venues

The event, which is returning after being postponed twice owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, will take place in Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi.

As many as 36 states and union territories are taking part in the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, with hosts Haryana fielding the largest contingent of 398 athletes.

Story continues below ad

The major sporting events will take place at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. Meanwhile, four other cities — Ambala (gymnastics, swimming), Shahabad (hockey), Chandigarh (archery and football) and New Delhi (cycling and shooting) — will also host some events.

The Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey

Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Kho kho, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta and Yogasana

Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting

Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo

Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis

Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey

War Heros Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)

War Heros Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming

Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)

Panjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting

Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)

In glimpses: A sneak peak of UP v/s Chattisgarh Volleyball Match, the 1st match of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021@kheloindia@ianuragthakur#KIYG2021 https://t.co/4dMCGPdonE

Story continues below ad

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Dates

June 3

Kabaddi, volleyball

June 4

Football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, hockey

June 5

Football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling (track)

June 6

Football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, shooting

June 7

Athletics, football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, shooting

June 8

Athletics, football, wrestling, Mallakhamb, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, swimming, shooting

June 9

Athletics, football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamb, weightlifting, tennis, judo, hockey, swimming, shooting

June 10

Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, tennis, judo, archery, hockey, swimming, cycling (road), shooting

June 11

Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, tennis, judo, archery, swimming, cycling (road), shooting

June 12

Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, judo, archery, swimming, shooting

June 13

Football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho

Also Read Article Continues below

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

Story continues below ad

The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Five indigenous games included, Mallakhamb will be special draw

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी