Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Five indigenous games included, Mallakhamb will be special draw

With the aim of turning the traditional art of Mallakhamb into a modern sporting event, the discipline received a special draw at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). Mallakhamb is an ancient traditional Indian sport where 'Malla' refers to the gymnast, and 'khamb' means pole.

KIYG is slated to take place from June 4 to June 13 in Haryana, with as many as 16 states expected to field their teams. Apart from Panchkula, these matches will be played in Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi and about 8,500 players will take part in these games.

Ramesh Indolia, President of Mallakhamb Federation of India, said:

"Now, we proudly hold the nationals and players receive certificates and the medallists a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per month too."

He further added:

"But even top Mallakhamb practitioners often end up as street performers or circus artistes for lack of opportunities. In fact, after seeing their jaw-dropping acrobats on reality shows, people think it's only a demonstration sport."

Both girls and boys will display their aerial yoga skills in 18 to 24 postures. While the boys display their skills on a pole, rope or even a hanging pole, the girls stick to the pole and the rope.

New Games Included In 2022 Khelo India Youth Games

In a new development, five new sporting activities with core Indian origin have been included in the upcoming 2022 Khelo India Youth Games.

These games include Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana, Kalaripayattu, and Mallakhambh. Among them, Gatka, Kalaripayattu and Thang-Ta are traditional martial arts, while Mallakhambh and Yoga are fitness-related sports.

These indigenous games have been included with the aim of encouraging sports at the grassroots level.

Speaking about these sports, the Ministry of Youth and Sports said:

“A system of exercises, involving breath control and stretching, which helps to relax our mind and body. It is believed to have started with the birth of civilization."

