Boxing: BFI and SAI felicitate Women’s World Championships medal-winning Indian boxers

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) felicitated Nikhat Zareen, Manisha and Parveen after their medal-winning efforts at the 12th IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (May 24).

Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen pulled off a comprehensive 5-0 victory against Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas to be crowned the World Champion at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul last week.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Zareen said:

“I thank everyone for felicitating and encouraging us today. I promise I will keep working hard and make my country proud in the future also. I have become world champion now and with God's grace, I hope I will stand in front of you as Olympic champion."

Meanwhile, Manisha Moun (57 kg) and Parveen (63 kg) lost their respective semi-final bouts to settle for bronze medals at the tournament.

Moun went down 0-5 against 2021 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Irma Testa from Italy. Parveen, meanwhile, suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Ireland's Amy Broadhurst in their semi-final bout.

The Indian boxing squad finished in the third position with 23 points in the team rankings behind Turkey (48 points) and Ireland (23 points) who finished first and second, respectively.

the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, BFI President Ajay Singh, Secretary General Hemanta Kalita, and Treasurer Digvijay Singh, among others, were also present at the felicitation ceremony.

Anurag Thakur congratulated Women’s World Boxing Championships medal-winning Indian boxers

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur hailed World Champion Nikhat Zareen, and bronze medallists Manisha and Parveen. While speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Anurag Thakur said:

“Our betis (daughters) have made us proud. There was a time when Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi used to speak about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and now it’s bearing fruit. Nikhat said she doesn't want to stop; she wants to win more medals. We need this passion and dedication from you all."

He added:

"We have to keep going forward. You are the inspiration for grassroots athletes. The TOPS scheme has ensured everyone gets the facilities. We must celebrate what we have achieved today but always aim for the next big championships. Let's bring more medals for India in 2024."

BFI President Ajay Singh also shared a few words of motivation. He told the girls to keep aiming high and said:

“It’s really great that you’ve done so well at the World Championships but this is not where we have to stop. This entire exercise we have is about the Olympics, which are just two years away. A huge vote of thanks to the Ministry of Sports and Sports Authority of India for all their support."

