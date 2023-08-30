Gymnastics Australia announces guidelines for inclusion of transgender and gender diverse athletes 

Gymnastics Australia has announced the guidelines to include transgender and gender diverse athletes in Community Gymnastics across the country. The announcement regarding the guidelines was made through a press release posted on Gymnastics Australia's official website.

In the newly released guidelines, Australia's governing body for gymnastics has stated that its objective is to affirm their commitment to supporting the inclusion of trans and gender diverse people in gymnastics.

The new guidelines states,

"We recognise that the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse people within sport is a complex and emotive issue, and it is important to note that these guidelines are focused on creating and fostering inclusive environments."

It further states,

"Gymnastics Australia celebrates diversity of sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, intersex status, ability, skill, cultural background, ethnicity, location, religious or political beliefs, and life stage. There is a place in our sport for everyone, exactly as you are."

According to the new guidelines, transgender and gender diverse athletes will be allowed to compete in all community gymnastics competitions. For mixed gender competitions, athletes can participate in a manner that best reflects their gender identity.

The guidelines also provide a set of rules for athletes to choose their uniform. Individuals may wear a uniform of their choice that aligns with their gender identity as long as it abides by the Gymnastics Australia Uniform Policy or the relevant uniform requirements for the particular competition.

The governing body also stated it supports the right of the people to use changing and bathroom facilities that reflects their gender identity. The latest guidelines say that where new facilities are built or undergoing upgrades, Gymnastics Australia and Australian Gymnastics Organisations will advocate for options to create more inclusive spaces.

Gymnastics Australia CEO states gymnastics will be a safe and inclusive environment for everyone

After the new guidelines regarding the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse athletes in community gymnastics, CEO of Gymnastics Australia Alexandra Ash has assured that gymnastics will be a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.

In the press release posted on Gymnastics Australia's official website, Alexandra Ash said,

"Our commitment to transgender and gender diverse people involved in our sport is that gymnastics is and will continue to be a safe and inclusive environment for everyone, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, ability, cultural background, or ethnicity."

She also stated that diversity ensures that gymnastics is better for all those who are involved and that they want everyone to feel comfortable and supported as a part of the gymnastics community. Alison Dunn, the General Manager of the Eastern Gymnastics Club, also welcomed the latest announcement by Gymnastics Australia.