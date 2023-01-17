Which gymnasts will be at 2024 Paris Olympics? Full qualification system explained

The 2024 Paris Olympics is just a year away. The most awaited sports festival kicks off on July 26, 2024. Gymnastics, being one of the most popular sports, fans are eager to know the list of players participating in the major event.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, 192 artistic gymnasts (96 men and 96 women) will compete, which is four fewer than in Tokyo 2020. In the men's and women's team events, there will be 12 teams of five competitors each, as opposed to Tokyo 2020, where teams are made up of four participants.

France's Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, American Simone Biles, Britain's Max Whitlock, and many more will look to join the 2024 Paris Olympics camp. The other names will become clear after the 2023 World Championships.

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

What is the artistic gymnastics qualification route for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Given that the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) has just outlined the road to the Games, artistic gymnastics will be one of the most popular sports in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

France has a single quota for both men's and women's competitions because they are the host nation. The Tripartite Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will decide on the one quota that will be assigned to the Universality Place for both men and women.

Qualification criteria include that over the next three years, all other athletes must qualify through various international contests.

Elisa Hammerl at the Tokyo 2020 Games One Year Anniversary Event

That is, at first, three teams should have competed at Liverpool, England's 2022 World Championships, which was held from October 29 to November 6, 2022. The 2023 World Championships will take place in Antwerp, Belgium, and will run from October 1 to October 8, 2023.

Through those two contests, 12 teams totaling five athletes will qualify for both the men's and women's championships. Five quotas for individual all-around events and each apparatus will become available for each team qualifier. However, not every athlete will participate in every piece of equipment.

The top three NOCs that did not qualify in the team event will get one individual quota spot for their NOC at the 2023 World Championships.

Team Italy at the Tokyo Olympics

At the 2023 World Championships, the individual qualifying procedure for athletes who did not advance via the team process will also get underway. Eight athletes will qualify for the men's event and 14 for the women's event. Each piece of equipment will allow these athletes to participate.

The highest-ranked competitor in each apparatus final who did not qualify in earlier events will get a quota for their NOC at the 2023 World Championships. Additionally, there will be two quotas per gender for each apparatus in the 2024 World Cup Series.

The final quota will be gained in the all-around competition at the Continental Championships in 2024. Each gender will get a quota of five athletes.

Team China at the Tokyo Olympics

A maximum of three individuals per NOC will be eligible to qualify for NOCs without a team quota. Women will participate in four apparatuses while men will compete in six.

Male competitors must be born on or before December 31, 2006, to be eligible for the men's competition. Female competitors must be born on or before December 31, 2008, to be eligible for the women's competition.

What is the structure and timetable for the artistic gymnastics competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The men's competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics will have eight events, while the women's competition will feature six:

Men

Team

All-Around

Floor Exercise

Pommel Horse

Rings

Vault

Parallel Bars

Horizontal Bar

Women

Team

All-Around

Vault

Uneven Bars

Balance Beam

Floor Exercise

There will be a qualifying round and a final round for each event. The 2024 Paris Olympics' artistic gymnastics competition will run from July 27 to August 5.

Poll : 0 votes