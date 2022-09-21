“I will be in Paris, just don't know at what role” – Simone Biles opens up about her plans for Paris Olympics

Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all time, on par with fellow countrywoman Shannon Miller. She has seven Olympic medals to her name. However, her chances of beating Miller and taking the top spot grew slim when she announced a shock withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Biles bowed out of the gymnastics finals at the Olympics, citing mental health problems. A year after the shocking event, the 25-year-old is yet to compete in a gymnastics competition. While her future at the Olympics remains uncertain, Biles has now revealed that she will be in Paris for the 2024 Games but might just take the audience seat.

Simone Biles on her Olympic future

Ever since her withdrawal from the Olympics, Simone Biles has been asked multiple times about a return. However, she is yet to give a final answer.

Biles came close to a definitive answer while recently speaking to James Corden about going to the Paris Olympics. In an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this month, the gymnast pondered on a possible return and said that she hasn’t shut the door on the idea.

Biles opened up on her current situation and said that she is still healing both mentally and physically:

"I think right now I still have to heal mentally and physically. So, I will be in Paris. I just don't know at what role, if that is an athlete or an audience member. So, we'll just have to see."

It is pertinent to note that Biles has been on a break from training and competition ever since the last Olympics. The gymnast’s decision to prioritize mental health over medals had sparked a global conversation. She was lauded by many, including athletes, for the move.

Now, the player is slowly opening up to the idea of competing again. It is also noteworthy that Biles has stayed active as an athlete by giving timely drug tests as per the FIG (Federal International De Gymnastique) policy.

Simone Biles says she could hang up her boots in Paris

This isn’t the first time Simone Biles has opened up about her future at the Olympics. She pondered on the idea during an interview with Olympics.com last September, when she said that the 2024 event was on her mind.

She said:

“In the back of my head, it's like, ‘Yeah, I'm going to do it’ but then my body and everything else tells me no… I have to gauge it. I'm not sure yet.”

Earlier in November 2021, Biles spoke about it in a conversation with Extra TV’s Cheslie Kryst. She revealed that she might return to the Olympics after a mental and physical break:

“I feel like I have a lot of options to weigh. I had a very successful career, so I can’t be mad about that. When I started, I was like ‘I just want to get a college scholarship’ and then.. I’ve kind of exceeded my own expectations. So, going forth I definitely need some time off, mental break, physical break and then we’ll just see.”

Simone Biles also went on to add that the Paris Olympics could be the perfect place for her to hang up her boots.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far