Gymnastics at Pan American Games 2023: Full schedule, where and how to watch, athletes and more

The gymnastics events for both men and women at the 2023 Pan American Games are scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 21 at the Training Center for Collective Sport in the National Stadium Cluster in Santiago, Chile.
There will be a total of 26 gymnastics events, including 10 for men and 16 for women. These 26 events are further divided into 14 artistic events, including eight for men and six for women; eight for rhythmic events for women and the rest four for trampoline events, including two for men and women each.
Schedule for Gymnastics at Pan American Games 2023
Saturday, October 21, 2023
- 14:00-16:30 – Men’s team final, subdivision 1 (all-around and apparatus qualifying)
- 18:30-21:00 – Men’s team final, subdivision 2 (all-around and apparatus qualifying)
Sunday, October 22, 2023
- 12:30-14:10 – Women’s team final, subdivision 1 (all-around and apparatus qualifying)
- 14:30-16:10 – Women’s team final, subdivision 2 (all-around and apparatus qualifying)
- 18:00-19:40 – Women’s team final, subdivision 3 (all-around and apparatus qualifying)
Monday, October 23, 2023
- 13:00-15:30 – Men’s all-around final
- 18:00-20:00 – Women’s all-around final
Tuesday, October 24, 2023
17:00-20:50 – Day 1 of Apparatus finals
- Men’s floor exercise
- pommel horse
- Still rings
- Women’s vault
- Uneven bars
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
17:00-20:50 – Day 2 Apparatus finals
- Men’s vault
- Parallel bars
- High bar
- Women’s balance beam
- Floor exercise
All the above events are as per the local time.
Where to watch the Pan American Games 2023
Spectators from different nations can watch the Games on the TV Channels and apps given below.
Brazil: Canal Olímpico do Brasil and CazéTV
USA: Fubo TV, PanAm Sports Channel
Canada: Fubo TV
Chile: Chilevision, TVN and Canal 13
Spectators can also view the action on the PanAm Sports Channel and Olympic Channel via Olympics.com.
USA Gymnasts at the 2023 Pan American Games
Jordan Chiles will lead the USA women's gymnastics team. Along with Chiles Kayla DiCello, Tiana Sumanasekera, Zoe Miller, Kaliya Lincoln, and Katelyn Jong will represent the United States.
The U.S. men’s team will feature 2019 Pan Am Games team silver medalist and parallel bars bronze medalist Cameron Bock, 2021 pommel horse World champion Stephen Nedoroscik, five-time U.S. champion Donnell Whittenburg, three-time NCAA team champion Curran Phillips, and 2022 U.S. and NCAA parallel bars silver medalist Colt Walker.