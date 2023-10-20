Gymnastics at Pan American Games 2023: Full schedule, where and how to watch, athletes and more

The gymnastics events for both men and women at the 2023 Pan American Games are scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 21 at the Training Center for Collective Sport in the National Stadium Cluster in Santiago, Chile.

There will be a total of 26 gymnastics events, including 10 for men and 16 for women. These 26 events are further divided into 14 artistic events, including eight for men and six for women; eight for rhythmic events for women and the rest four for trampoline events, including two for men and women each.

Schedule for Gymnastics at Pan American Games 2023

Kayla DiCello and Team USA pose for a selfie after a training session at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Saturday, October 21, 2023

14:00-16:30 – Men’s team final, subdivision 1 (all-around and apparatus qualifying)

18:30-21:00 – Men’s team final, subdivision 2 (all-around and apparatus qualifying)

Sunday, October 22, 2023

12:30-14:10 – Women’s team final, subdivision 1 (all-around and apparatus qualifying)

14:30-16:10 – Women’s team final, subdivision 2 (all-around and apparatus qualifying)

18:00-19:40 – Women’s team final, subdivision 3 (all-around and apparatus qualifying)

Monday, October 23, 2023

13:00-15:30 – Men’s all-around final

18:00-20:00 – Women’s all-around final

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

17:00-20:50 – Day 1 of Apparatus finals

Men’s floor exercise

pommel horse

Still rings

Women’s vault

Uneven bars

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

17:00-20:50 – Day 2 Apparatus finals

Men’s vault

Parallel bars

High bar

Women’s balance beam

Floor exercise

All the above events are as per the local time.

Where to watch the Pan American Games 2023

Spectators from different nations can watch the Games on the TV Channels and apps given below.

Brazil: Canal Olímpico do Brasil and CazéTV

USA: Fubo TV, PanAm Sports Channel

Canada: Fubo TV

Chile: Chilevision, TVN and Canal 13

Spectators can also view the action on the PanAm Sports Channel and Olympic Channel via Olympics.com.

USA Gymnasts at the 2023 Pan American Games

Jordan Chiles at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships

Jordan Chiles will lead the USA women's gymnastics team. Along with Chiles Kayla DiCello, Tiana Sumanasekera, Zoe Miller, Kaliya Lincoln, and Katelyn Jong will represent the United States.

The U.S. men’s team will feature 2019 Pan Am Games team silver medalist and parallel bars bronze medalist Cameron Bock, 2021 pommel horse World champion Stephen Nedoroscik, five-time U.S. champion Donnell Whittenburg, three-time NCAA team champion Curran Phillips, and 2022 U.S. and NCAA parallel bars silver medalist Colt Walker.