Simone Biles has had an illustrious world championships career so far, winning 20 gold medals at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Biles is among the greatest gymnasts of all time and has tasted a lot of success so far throughout her career, winning seven Olympic medals — four gold, one silver, and two bronze.

The American has impressed at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, amassing a total of 26 medals from six events of the tournament. She has won 20 gold, three silver, and three bronze medals so far.

Biles made her world championships debut in Antwerp in 2013 aged 16, winning four medals that included two golds, a silver, and a bronze. The following year, she won five medals in Nanning, including four golds in All-around, Balance beam, floor exercise, and team.

The 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow saw Biles win five medals, of which four were gold. She won four more golds in 2018, when the tournament took place in Doha, before clinching five gold medals in Stuttgart the following year.

Simone Biles won her 20th world championships gold medal in Antwerp 2023

Simone Biles and Team USA with the gold medals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The most recent addition to Simone Biles' tally came at the ongoing edition of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, where she was a part of the group that won the women's team event.

Biles and her teammates Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely, and Joscelyn Roberson (who was injured), helped USA to a score of 167.729, which was 2.199 more than silver medalists Brazil. The victory meant that the United States have a record seven successive titles in the women's team event at the world championships.

Biles secured 15.166 points on the floor exercise, which was the highest individual score for any apparatus in the women's team finals. The event has been a landmark event for her in numerous ways.

Just by competing in this year’s championships, the 26-year-old has made history as the first gymnast from the United States to compete at six worlds. She is also the oldest American woman to compete at the tournament in over 50 years.

By competing at Antwerp, Belgium, Simone Biles has completed a 10-year circle of her world championships career, having made her debut in 2013.