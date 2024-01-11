How many Olympic medals has Simone Biles won? Everything to know about the American's tally from her two appearances

Simone Biles has won seven Olympic medals so far in her career, including four gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal.

On August 9, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Biles won her first Olympics gold medal in the team event. She also became the only American gymnast to compete in all four events of the final. Her contribution to the American squad’s victory summed up an all-around score of 61.833 -15.933 on vault, 14.800 on bars, 15.300 on beam, and 15.800 on floor.

Biles also secured a gold medal in the individual all-around event by leaving behind fellow American Aly Rasiman and Russia's Aliya Mustafina. She scored a total of 62.198 points. The legendary American gymnast went on to win another gold in the vault by executing Amanar.

She clinched her fourth gold medal in the competition in the floor exercise. Biles completed her medal haul of the competition by securing a bronze in the balance beam event. She set an American record for most gold medals in women's gymnastics at a single Games.

Three summers later, the gymnast competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where she secured a silver in team and a bronze medal in the balance beam event. She withdrew from competing in other events after experiencing twisties, a situation when the gymnast loses the sync between body and mind while in the air, creating an inability to execute elements.

A look at Simone Biles' performances post her return to gymnastics after a two-year break

Gold medalist Simone Biles poses for a photo after winning the Women'sAll-Aroundd Final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.

Simone Biles returned to the gymnastics arena after a two-year hiatus. Biles clinched the women's all-around title at the 2023 US Classic at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on her return. She executed a perfect Yurchenko double pike. She also secured first place in the balance beam.

Simone Biles won a record-breaking eighth national title at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships at SAP Centre in San Jose, California. She dominated the points table with an All-Around score of 118.450.

In August 2023, she competed in her first international competition at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp where she won four gold and one silver medal. During the championships, the gymnast landed a successful Yurchenko Double Pike, subsequently having the move named after her.