Simone Biles marks comeback with a win in 2023 U.S. Classic, clinches her first title since Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is back at the top of the podium with an emphatic victory at the 2023 U.S. Classic, which marks her first title since the Tokyo Olympics. The American gymnast has been on a break from competitive gymnastics ever since the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier in June, Biles announced her return to competitive gymnastics at the 2023 US Classic. The 2023 US Classic began on August 4 and was held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Making her first-ever competitive appearance since the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles claimed the women's all-around title in front of a packed house. She registered a score of 59.100, which was the best score in the whole of the 2023 U.S. Classic. Leanne Wong finished in second place with a score of 54.100.

Competing in the vault leg of the women's all-around, Biles nailed the Yurchenko double pike as per USA Today. She earned a score of 15.400 despite a deduction of six-tenths of a point. The American gymnast put on a great performance in the floor exercise as well by securing a score of 14.900.

She finished in first place in the balance beam as well with a score of 14.800, which includes 6.5 for difficulty and 8.3 for execution. In the uneven bars, Biles lost her form on the pirouette but was able to steer away from an even bigger error as per the aforementioned source. The American gymnast earned a score of 14.000, finishing third in the uneven bars.

Results of the women's all-around event as Simone Biles cruises to victory

The final top 10 gymnasts of the women's all-around event as revealed on the official website of USA Gymnastics is attached below:

Simone Biles: 59.100 Leanne Wong: 54.100 Joscelyn Roberson: 54.050 Nola Matthews: 53.550 Katelyn Jong: 53.450 Zoe Miller: 53.000 Amelia Disidore: 52.800 Alicia Zhou: 52.750 Michelle Pineda: 52.450 Tiana Sumanasekera: 52.100

Simone Biles has more self-belief after her comeback victory

Simone Biles won her first competitive event since the Tokyo Olympics in the roster, which consisted of some of the top American gymnasts such as Jordan Chiles, Lexi Zeiss, Jade Carey, Zoe Miller, and Sunisa Lee.

According to USA Today, the pro gymnast spoke to NBC after her victory during which Biles admitted she has more self-belief this time around. She said:

"I always kind of knew (I would return), as soon as everything that happened in Tokyo. This time I’m doing it for me. I worked a lot on myself. I believe in myself a little bit more. It’s just coming back out here and starting those first steps again."

With this victory, Biles has qualified for the Nationals, which will be held later this month.