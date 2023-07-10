Simone Biles back in training with US Camp for the first time since Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is taking steady steps on her return to gymnastics. It was recently announced that the American had registered for U.S. Classic set to be held in August. Additionally, in her recent activity on social media, Biles revealed that she was back in U.S. camp.

Biles is participating in her first U.S. National camp since competing in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The American gymnast has been on a break from pro gymnastics since the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health reasons.

The 26-year-old recently posted a photo on her Instagram story alongside her fellow American gymnast Zoe Miller. She captioned her photo:

"back at camp ft roomie @_.zoemiller"

USA Gymnastics recently announced that Biles and several other top gymnasts had registered for U.S. Classic, set to be held from August 4 to 5 at the NOW Arena in suburban Chicago.

The U.S. camp runs through July 12 and will provide Biles the opportunity to work with National staff and also receive feedback from internationally rated judges.

The feeback provided by the national staff and judges would be useful for Simone Biles as she hadn't competed under the new rules that were implemented after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. According to the Olympics website, these new rules might require the American gymnast to make changes to her routine.

Simone Biles' comeback has left her fans in a state of great excitement and these regular updates would only increase their anticipation to watch Biles compete at the U.S. Classic.

Other prominent female gymnasts who have registered for the US Classic alongside Simone Biles

Along with Simone Biles several other gymnasts have registered for the U.S. Classic which is set to be held from August 4 to 5.

Sunisa Lee, the gold medallist in the women's all-around event at the Tokyo Olympics, has also registered for the upcoming competition. Jordan Chiles, silver medal winner in the women's team event at the Tokyo Olympics, is another well known gymnast on the list.

Jade Carey, a Olympic gold medallist in the floor exercise event, will also compete in the upcoming competition. Joscelyn Roberson, gold medal winner at the Pan America Championships, will compete alongside the likes of Sunisa and Simone.

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships gold medal winners in the team event, Leanne Wong and Skye Blakely, have also registered for the U.S. Classic.

Most of the spotlight will be around Simone Biles as she is making her comeback after a long break. In just a few more weeks, fans will get to see their favourite gymnasts back in action at the U.S. Classic.

