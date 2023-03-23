Joscelyn Roberson joins Team USA for FIG World Cup 2023 in Cairo

The 2023 FIG World Cup for artistic gymnastics is already underway. The World Cup series will take place in four different locations. At present, three out of four legs are already complete. The final stop of the World Cup series will be in Cairo.

American gymnast Joscelyn Roberson has been added to the Team USA squad, which will be traveling to Cairo, Egypt for the World Cup.

The announcement was made through a recent tweet posted by the official Twitter handle of Team USA Gymnastics.

"The Team USA delegation is set for the Cairo World Cup! @Josc_Roberson will travel to Egypt alongside the previously named US Men's trio of @Kameron_Nelsonn, @IanSkirkey, & @D_whittenburg! Competition runs April 27 through April 30!"

According to insidegymnastics, the names of the other gymnasts who will be flying to Cairo will be released when they are selected. Joscelyn Roberson has been in excellent form as of late. At the 2023 Winter Cup, which was held in Louisville, Kentucky, Roberson won the gold medal in the vault event.

She also finished second in the balance beam event and the floor exercise event. However, Roberson finished outside the top five and ended up in sixth place in the all-around event at the 2023 Winter Cup.

Other members of Team USA for the trip to Cairo include Donnell Whittenburg, Kameron Nelson, and Ian Skirkey.

At the 2023 Winter Cup, Skirkey clinched the gold medal in the Pommel Horse event. His fellow American Nelson finished first in the floor event and the vault event and won two gold medals.

Whittenburg is a 2022 World Team Member and has also won two bronze medals at the World Championships. He claimed the bronze medal in the team event of the 2014 World Championships and another bronze medal in the vault event of the 2015 World Championships.

Results of the men's events of the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Till now, the 2023 FIG World Cup has been held in three locations so far. The first stop of the 2023 FIG World Cup was in Cottbus, Germany. It was held from February 23 to 26.

The results of the men's events held in the Cottbus leg of the 2023 FIG World Cup are listed below:

Floor Exercise

Artem Dolgopyat Milan Hosseini and Kazuma Kaya

Pommel Horse

Abdulla Azimov Gagik Khachikyan Nariman Kurbanov

Rings

Eleftherios Petrounias Mahdi Ahmad Kohani Artur Avetisyan

Vault

Artur Davtyan Mahdi Olfati Shek Wai Hung

Parallel Bars

Illia Kovtun Matteo Levantesi Carlos Yulo

Horizontal Bars

Shohei Kawakami Carlo Macchini Kazuma Kaya

The second stop of the 2023 FIG World Cup was at Doha, Qatar. The results of the men's events held at the Doha Leg of the World Cup are attached below:

Floor Exercise

Carlos Yulo Kazuki Minami Luke Whitehouse

Pommel Horse

Nariman Kurbanov Rhys McClenaghan Shiao Yu-jan

Rings

Liu Yang Adem Asil Nikita Simonov

Vault

Artur Davtyan Igor Radivilov Carlos Yulo

Parallel Bars

Illia Kovtun Carlos Yulo Ferhat Arican

Horizontal Bars

Yuya Kamoto Tin Srbic Ahmed Elmaraghy

The third leg of the FIG World Cup was held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The results of the men's events held at the World Cup are attached below.

Floor Exercise

Milad Karimi illia Kovtun Riley Loos

Pommel Horse

Nariman Kurbanov Rhys McClenaghan Matvei Petrov

Rings

Nikita Simonov Mahdi Ahmad Kohani Vinzenz Hock

Vault

Carlos Yulo Harry Hepworth Shek Wai-hung

Parallel Bars

Carlos Yulo illia Kovtun Cameron-Lie Bernard

Horizontal Bars

Alexander Myakinin Kazuki Matsumi Tin Srbic

Results of the Women's events of the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

The results of the women's events of the 2023 FIG World Cup are attached below. A total of four events were held for the female gymnasts.

Cottbus Leg - Results for women's events

Vault

Manila Esposito Ruby Evans Oksana Chusovitina

Uneven Bars

Alice D'Amato Meolie Jauch Tisha Volleman

Balance Beam

Mana Okamura Urara Ashikawa Ana Filipa Martins

Floor Exercise

Kokofugata Azuki Manila Esposito Ruby Evans

Doha Leg - Results for Women's events

Vault

Coline Devillard Camille Rasmussen Oksana Chusovitina

Uneven Bars

Anna Lashchevska Nathalie Westlund Serita Mikako

Balance Beam

Sabrina Voinea Anna Lashchevska Emma Malewski

Floor Exercise

Sabrina Voinea Chiaki Hatakeda Breanna Scott

Baku Leg - Results for Women's events

Vault

Coline Devillard Oksana Chusovitina Yu Linmin

Uneven Bars

Qiu Qiyuan Giorgia Villa Sanna Veerman

Balance Beam

Giorgia Villa Marine Boyer Anna Lashchevska

Floor Exercise

Marine Boyer Arianna Belardelli Sevgi Kayisoglu

The same set of events held in the previous stops of the 2023 FIG World Cup will be held in Cairo as well.

Poll : 0 votes