Lexi Zeiss wins women's all-around title at 2023 Winter Cup

Lexi Zeiss has continued her meteoric rise by winning another title. She is an artistic gymnast born in Nebraska and is also a member of the United States National Gymnastics Team. Lexi won the women's all-around title at the 2023 Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky.

The competition, which was held on February 25, 2023, saw Lexi Zeiss finish first in the women's all-around competition by scoring 53.200 to clinch the title. Zeiss had to travel earlier than planned due to bad weather at her training base in Minneapolis.

Lexi Zeiss spoke to NBC after the competition in Louisville, according to the official website of the Olympics. She said:

"We left Minnesota on Monday and got 29 inches of snow, so we ended up going to my hometown in Nebraska and training there for a few days. Just tons of new equipment, so for us to be able to come out here and just do what we did, just with the circumstances is amazing."

While Lexi finished in first place, Ashlee Sullivan secured a second-place finish with a score of 52.750. Nola Matthews finished in third place with a score of 52.600. Zoe Miller, who was leading after the conclusion of three events, could only finish in fourth place.

In the vault event, Miller scored 13.650 for her Yurchenko one and a half. But Miller's best score came in the uneven bars event, when she scored her best score of the day, 13.900. According to the official website of the Olympics, Zoe Miller had a shaky routine in the balance beam but was able to score 12.550.

After completing the vault, uneven bars, and balance beam, Miller was leading Lexi by .400 and Nola by .200. But Zoe made shaky landings in two of her four floor exercises, so she was able to score only 12.400. Zoe finished fourth with a score of 52.500.

However, Lexi Zeiss scored 13.450 in the vault, 13.100 in the balance beam, and 13.150 in the floor exercises. Her highest score came in the uneven bars in which she scored 13.500. Ashlee Sullivan scored 13.600 in vault, 12.600 in uneven bars, 13.200 in balance beam, and 13.350 in floor exercise.

The only other gymnast from the USA's World Team from the previous year to compete was Skye Blakely. She scored 13.150 in the uneven bars and 13.400 in the balance beam event. But there were several notable absentees, including Jordan Chiles, Leanne Wong, and Jade Carey.

According to the official website of the Olympics, all the aforementioned gymnasts are participating in their sophomore seasons in the NCAA competitions. All were members of Team USA, which won its sixth straight world team gold medal last year.

Last year's Winter Cup champion Konnor McClain hasn't returned to competing due to a back injury. She missed the World Championships as well.

At the 2022 Winter Cup, Lexi finished in fifteenth place. This victory will be crucial for Lexi Zeiss, as she can carry forward this winning momentum throughout the year.

The Final Standings of the 2023 Winter Cup

The top ten in the final standings of the women's all-around event at the 2023 Winter Cup are attached below:

Lexi Zeiss 53.200 Ashlee Sullivan 52.750 Nola Matthews 52.600 Zoe Miller 52.500 Elle Mueller 52.250 Joscelyn Roberson 51.700 Jordis Eichman 51.400 Charlotte Booth 51.100 Kaliya Lincoln 51.050 Addison Fatta (50.750) and Katelyn Rosen (50.750)

There was no chance of 11th place as both Addison Fatta and Katelyn Rosen scored 50.750 and tied for 10th place.

