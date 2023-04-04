What happened to Sunisa Lee? Olympian gymnast ends Auburn career for health reasons

Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee ended her gymnastics career at Auburn. On Monday, Sunisa announced that she had stopped competing for the Auburn Tigers since February. She is one of the best gymnasts to have represented the United States of America in recent years.

With her best ever performances for the USA coming at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Sunisa Lee won a gold medal in the all-around event, followed by a silver medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the uneven bars event. But what happened to Sunisa that has led to her ending her collegiate gymnastics career?

In a tweet in which she announced her decision, Sunisa Lee had mentioned that she was suffering from non-gymnastics health-related kidney issues. This was the only information revealed by Sunisa as she didn't provide any specific reasons regarding her health issues.

In the statement regarding her decision, the Olympic gold medalist wrote,

"I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics health related issue involving my kidneys. For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks. I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery."

Sunisa also revealed that she was not cleared by the medical team to train and compete. Before the start of the 2022-23 season, she announced that this would be her last season at Auburn, as she decided to focus on preparing for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She assured fans that the plan to qualify for the major event is still on.

The American gymnast wrote,

"It's been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love & support. I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future."

She further wrote that she appreciates all the love and support she has been receiving. Sunisa also thanked her doctors, coaches, and the Auburn medical staff for their care during her difficult time. At the start of the statement, Sunisa Lee stated that she is proud of her team and the way they showed determination and resilience this season.

The Olympic gold medalist continued,

"Auburn, thank you for the best 2 years of my life and for giving me the opportunity to make history alongside this amazing group."

Sunisa Lee added that she is forever grateful for this community. She is regarded as one of the best gymnasts to have represented Auburn University.

Fans and followers react to Sunisa Lee's announcement regarding her Auburn career

Several fans and followers of Sunisa Lee reacted to her announcement regarding the end of her collegiate gymnastics career. Some of the reactions are attached below:

"Get well soon!"

"Sweet Suni, we are so very grateful you chose Auburn!!! You are forever etched in our hearts and part of history of the great Auburn University! Forever our Family!! Praying for your recovery, and for that bid in Paris to come to fruition!!! You got this!!!"

"Sending hugs and healing @sunisalee_ Glad you are in good care!"

"Thanks for bringing so much excitement to Auburn! God bless and heal you as you pursue your 2024 Olympic dreams. I know the Auburn family will be cheering you on there and around the world."

"Suni, you will always be part of the Auburn Family. You can always come back home! Prayers for the healing of your kidneys. Good luck and War Eagle in Paris!"

"Prayers for healing for you, Suni! You'll always be an Auburn Tiger no matter where you go from here. Love to have you back after the Olympics or any time to finish your degree. Can't wait to see you representing our country (and now our school) again on the world stage."

"Thank you for what you have done for Auburn gymnastics. You will always be an Auburn woman! Best wishes for a speedy recovery and know the Auburn family will be cheering hard for you in the next Olympics!"

"I know it’s not how you wanted your NCAA time to end. Keep taking care of yourself and I hope you get everything you hope for - on your terms."

"Sending love, health and everything good your way! I joined this whole NCAA gymnastics because we admire you soo much! We enjoyed watching you. Take care"

Several of her followers wished Sunisa a speedy recovery. Let's hope that Sunisa Lee restored to full health soon and starts her preparations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

