“This is insane” – Olympian Sunisa Lee stunned by young gymnasts’ ‘incredible’ routine

Olympian Sunisa Lee recently took to Twitter to reshare a video where a young gymnast performs a routine in bars. Lee was astonished to see the youth performing so well. She wrote,

"ok this is INSANE."

Sunisa Lee, a Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, is a popular gymnast. She enjoys a massive fan following of over 1.7 million on her Instagram.

Fans react to Sunisa Lee's tweet

Since Simone Biles' absence from the circuit, Sunisa Lee is widely considered the top performer in the ring. With a supportive fanbase showering praise on social media, Lee is a popular figure online. This greatly extends her reach beyond the gym.

Her most recent reaction tweet to a young gymnast performing her routine is also getting huge support from her fans. One of the commenters said,

"It's so hard to make that first release look good. Usually legs and/or arms are flying everywhere, but she nailed it."

Derek @DerekThaTruman @sunisalee_ It's so hard to make that first release look good. Usually legs and/or arms are flying everywhere, but she nailed it.

Another fan politely asked her 'not to him wrong' as he wrote,

"Don’t get me wrong; I love everything you do. But I find the uneven bars to be consistently the most awe inspiring, incredible, mind blowing thing…period. As a guy that was once an athlete but never followed gymnastics closely, my mouth is by my feet more often than not."

Blake Bowman ( 🦅🦚 🐅) @attblake @sunisalee_ Don't get me wrong; I love everything you do. But I find the uneven bars to be consistently the most awe inspiring, incredible, mind blowing thing…period. As a guy that was once an athlete but never followed gymnastics closely, my mouth is by my feet more often than not.

One fan said this was the longest bar routine he'd ever seen:

risingstarzpac @risingstarzpac @sunisalee_ That is the longest bar routine I've ever seen!

Another fan called the young gymnast 'tiny:'

There were a bunch of appreciative comments,

Sunisa Lee's gymnastics career

Before making it to the Tokyo Olympics, Lee accumulated many honors and medals on the junior circuit.

She was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 9, 2003, to health worker Yeev Thoj. Sunisa was raised by Thoj and her long-time partner John Lee.

She started gymnastics at the age of six. Sunisa Lee began her professional career in 2015. She competed in the Hopes division and became a junior elite. Later in 2017, Lee made her international debut in the Gymnix International Junior Cup and returned home with a silver medal.

At the 2018 Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships, Lee participated with the US team to win a gold medal and silver medal, competing individually.

2019 marked Sunisa Lee's senior debut. Competing in the City of Jesolo Trophy, Lee bagged gold medals in all-around, bars, and floor routines. She also won a gold medal with the US team.

Later in 2019, Lee competed in the World Championships. She returned home with a gold medal with Team US, a silver in the individual floor exercise, and a bronze in uneven bars. Interestingly, she finished just behind the legendary Simone Biles in the floor exercise.

Sunisa Lee finally made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo games. She helped team the US secure a silver medal after Biles withdrew from the tournament mid-way. Lee was originally set to perform only on uneven bars and a balance beam but, due to Biles' exit, she had to replace her on-floor exercise. She ended her routine by tying the highest mark in any event with a score of 15.400.

Lee also won a gold medal (competing in individual all-around) and a bronze medal (competing in individual Uneven-bars) in the Tokyo Olympics.

