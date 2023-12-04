How did Simone Biles meet Jonathan Owens? Everything to know about the couple who got married in 2023

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met for the first time in March 2020 through a dating app.

Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast of all time, married Owens in April 2023 in Houston after over three years of dating.

The seven-time Olympic medalist previously dated a fellow gymnast for almost three years before they broke up in March 2020. Biles said that their split was "for the best".

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best," the American told Vogue in July 2020.

It was around this time that Simone Biles met Jonathan Owens. However, they previously crossed paths in 2019 when the gymnast was invited to an NFL home game for the Houston Texans, which was Owens' team at the time.

Biles shared an image from the match on her Instagram stories in January 2022 where her then-future husband was standing behind her.

“Okay how CRAZY is this photo. December 2019. Texans had me for homefield advantage & I lead the team out of the tunnel… but look whose behind me …… @jowens_3. God works in mysterious ways," the gymnast captioned her story.

Simone Biles' Instagram story from January 2022

Biles' first official meeting with Jonathan Owens came in March 2020 when they met through a dating app called Raya. The gymnast said that she made the first move by messaging the NFL player after finding him cute and noticing that he was in Houston at the time.

"He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later," Biles told the Wall Street Journal in July 2021.

The gymnast was already a household name when she first met Owens but the latter said that he did not know who she was at the time.

"I didn't know who she wa. I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked," the NFL player told Texas Monthly in July 2021.

Biles and Owen made their relationship official on Instagram later in 2020 when she posted an adorable picture of the couple, with the caption reading:

"It's just us."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got engaged in February 2022 and married in April 2023

Simone Biles attends one of her husband Jonathan Owens' matches in 2023

Biles and Owens got engaged in February 2022, and the former said that it was "the easiest yes" she said.

"The easiest yes. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ," Biles wrote on Instagram.

After being engaged for over a year, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married on April 22, 2023 at a courthouse in Houston.

The couple can often be seen cheering on one another when they compete in tournaments. Biles has attended a few of Owens' NFL matches for his current NFL outfit, the Green Bay Packers, while the latter was cheering on his wife when she was winning gold medals for fun at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp.