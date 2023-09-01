"I am absolutely in shock about being named Athlete of The Year" - Joscelyn Roberson reacts to winning the Athlete of the Year Award

Joscelyn Roberson has expressed her joy and gratitude after being named the Athlete of the Year by USA Gymnastics. The vault specialist received the prestigious honor at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California, where she also won the silver medal on vault behind Simone Biles.

Joscelyn Roberson had an outstanding season, securing three medals, including two golds, at the International Gymnastics Federation's Cairo World Cup 2023. She also contributed to Team USA's gold medal wins at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Pan American Championships. Roberson's remarkable skill in vaulting, which encompasses a rare double-twisting Yurchenko and a Cheng, sets her apart.

Joscelyn Roberson celebrates after placing first in the vault competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Roberson is a strong contender for the U.S. team in the 2024 Paris Olympics, aiming to follow her idol Biles' path. She has always dreamed of representing her country on the world stage.

On Twitter, Roberson thanked all who supported and voted for her. She cherished the experience of competing alongside two Olympic all-around champions, Biles and Suni Lee, at the national championships.

"2023 Xfinity Championships!! I had so much fun and I am absolutely in shock about being named Athlete of The Year! Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far this year and voted for me!!"

Joscelyn Roberson reacts to being away from the gymnastics team

Joscelyn Roberson expressed that her year away from the U.S. gymnastics team was impactful. A year ago, during the U.S. Championships, she wasn't included in the national team. This past year has been quite a journey for her. Roberson shared:

“ If I could tell her something it would be, ‘It`s ok’ and ‘It's going to be for the better. You`re going to have an amazing ride this next year,so just have fun and you`re going to be.’”

She went further to explain what her dreams are:

“This has always been my dream to do this sort of stuff, so being able to do it and having the experience of going all over the world has been really fun”

She admitted that she has been scared of everything, especially doing what she is best at, which is the bars. She appreciated the presence and guidance of Laurent in simplifying her fear and granting her victory.

“Before, I used to be so scared of everything, especially on the floor and bars. Laurent really broke it down in a way that it wasn't as scary for me anymore, and I got to get past those boundaries that had been keeping me back for so long.”