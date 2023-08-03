"I can't believe this is my last year ever" - Olivia Dunne gets emotional after moving from junior to senior year

The American artistic gymnast and social media icon Olivia Dunne is moving from her junior to senior year. Dunne took to social media to express after making the move.

She posted a video of herself performing gymnastics routines from her childhood, captioning it "girlhood". The video later transitions to her performing routines while competing for the LSU Tigers.

"I can't believe this is my last year ever #foryou #lsu #gymnastics," she wrote.

Dunne joined the LSU Tigers Gymnastics team in 2020. She competed in four meets while part of it. In 2023, Dunne recorded a season-high of 9.850 on bars at the SEC Championships. She was named to the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Olivia Dunne consistently competed in uneven bars events in 2020-21. Her NCAA debut was against Arkansas. She managed to score 9.875 on her debut. The gymnast entered the postseason with an NQS of 9.9 on bars.

At the SEC Championships, she scored a 9.9 on uneven bars, leading the LSU Tigers to second place. In the NCAA Championships semifinals, she scored 9.9 on bars and the LSU Tigers did not make it to the finals.

The 2023 season had been a rough one for Dunne owing to her multiple injuries. She suffered from two torn labrums, a torn bicep, and a stress reaction in her leg.

Olivia Dunne rises up against all odds and sets up funds to aid other women athletes at LSU

Olivia Dunne cheers for her teammates during the PAC -12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Olivia Dunne is a social media star with a huge fan following of 15 million across all her social media profiles. She has merged her love for gymnastics and social media. Although, she is always being criticized online with regard to her fashion choices, Dunne has been known to always speaks her mind.

In a recent interview with ELLE, she shared the ultimate response to those criticisms.

Dunne was always concerned about the pay disparity in NIL. On July 6, she launched The Livvy Fund (TLF) to aid the other women athletes at LSU. The gymnast believes that The Livvy Fund will help LSU women athletes to get more brand endorsements and as many opportunities as their male counterparts.

Success for Olivia hasn't been easy. Undeterred by all the criticism she now has the second-biggest NIL valuation in college sports.