"There were some scares in the past" - Olivia Dunne shares concerns regarding her safety

American Artistic Gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne recently expressed concerns regarding her safety.

Dunne is currently majoring in interdisciplinary studies with a combination of three minors - Sociology, Leadership, and Communications. She is also on the academic honor roll at Louisiana State University (LSU).

At LSU's opening meet of the 2023 season, a mob of disorderly young men kept yelling and demanding to see Dunne, who was there to support her team after injury forced her to watch from the sidelines.

After the incident, the 20-year-old took to social media to ask her fans to be more respectful and said that she and her team were just doing their jobs. Her team had to hire security guards for their safety for the rest of the season.

Dunne, who has a huge fan following of 15 million over all her social media profiles, said in an interview with Elle she doesn't attend classes in person due to safety reasons.

"For safety reasons, [I don't attend classes in person]. There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible. I don't want people to know my daily schedule and where I am," she said.

Olivia Dunne's Livvy Fund assists other women athletes at LSU

Oliva Dunne taking a 'selfie' with fans in an LSU v Utah match in Salt Lake City, 2023

Olivia Dunne recently launched The Livvy Fund (TLF) to support other women athletes. TLF is expected to create more opportunities for women athletes to connect with brands and endorsements.

Dunne believes this will help the student women athletes in securing more NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals and help them grow as much as their male counterparts.

"It's really important to raise as much money and awareness for these incredible women athletes who won't have the same opportunities after college," she said.

"There are collectives in NIL, which mostly go to the men's sports , and I think that's unfair", said Dunne. "So I wanted to let other women student athletes know that anyone can do this - you can do this. This is just the beginning, truly," she added.

Dunne has the second-biggest NIL valuation in college sports, only behind Bronny James. According to On3, the LSU gymnast is the highest-earning female NCAA athlete in college sports and reportedly earns an estimated $3.5 million annually.