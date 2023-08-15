 “I am having the best time ever” Gymnast Olivia Dunne shares glimpse of her photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

20-year-old gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne has recently shared a glimpse of her fun photoshoot experience with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The LSU gymnast had partnered with the reputed swimsuit magazine in April.

At a young age, Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne has amassed a massive social media fan following through her gymnast content and stunning pictures. This has resulted in the gymnast monetizing her social media accounts by gaining brand deals. Amidst the several brands, Dunne was also fortunate to partner with SI Swimsuit as its model.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue in Puerto Rico. According to SI Swimsuit’s website, the immaculate views and the sandy spots of the exotic island were perfect for the photo shoot.

Remembering the photoshoot experience with Olivia Dunne, the official Instagram page of SI Swimsuit shared a BTS video of the gymnast shooting for the magazine in May.

In the video, a cheerful Dunne was spotted posing for the camera, donning a wide range of breathtaking swimming suits. She also expressed her happiness by looking at her pictures. She said in the video:

“Oh My God…these pictures are amazing. I am having the best time ever."

Livvy shares a message for SI Swimsuit (Image via Instagram)

Dunne also reshared the BTS video on her Instagram story and added a two-word message for the brand, expressing her love for it.

“Love you @SI Swimsuit”, she wrote.

Olivia Dunne on tackling criticism

Dunne at the 2023 LSU v Auburn meet

Although Olivia Dunne is followed by millions on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, she also has to face the dark side of being a celebrity. The 20-year-old often comes under heavy criticism for her pictures and gymnastics abilities.

However, the young gymnast has a way to smartly deal with the negativity on her social media. In her recent interview with Elle, Dunne revealed that she believes that people will always throw shade at women doing well in their lives. She revealed how she utilizes criticism in her path to success.

“I don’t want to say ‘F you', but the best way to get that to stop is to keep being successful at what you’re doing, because your success and love for what you do will outshine any of that,” Dunne said.