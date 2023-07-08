"I definitely want to do something entrepreneurial" - Gymnast Olivia Dunne of LSU on taking her crew forward

Olivia Dunne is a 20-year-old gymnast from Louisiana State University (LSU). In 2020, she joined TikTok and almost immediately earned a sizable following.

With over 4.2 million Instagram followers in addition to 7.6 million on TikTok, the famous gymnast recently said that she loves working with brands in a recent podcast by the Nelk Boys.

When she was being asked by the Nelk boys, "With LSU, where do you want to take your career moving forward?"

Olivia Dunne said:

“After school, I would definitely like to have my own brand… I would love to have my own thing, my own product one day… I definitely feel like I can do something entrepreneurial, so, I would like to have my own product.”

Olivia Dunne expressed excitement while talking about the time she was offered the opportunity to be a model and said:

"Sport is a swift transition because I was into modeling. I like doing that and the fact they offered me a sports magazine this year... I think I cried and was so excited."

The gymnast recalled the time an interviewer from The New York Times asked her a strange and weird question: "So, how does it feel to be a small petite blonde gymnast doing so well with NIL." She responded:

"Why does it matter that I'm petite and blonde?"

During the discussion with the Nelk Boys, Olivia Dunne spoke about the time when The New York Times took a picture of the LSU star while she was training at the gym and posted it on social media with the caption: "Sex sells."

Dunne said she took the picture they put on blast and put it on her Instagram stories, tagging The New York Times with the caption, "Is this too much?"

Olivia Dunne on The New York Times "Sex Sells" report

In response to the November 2022 New York Times story titled "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells," LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne released a statement in a podcast.

Highlighting some details of the obscene article, the LSU's star elaborated:

“When the article came out, it was a giant picture of me just standing there in a leotard and the headline was ‘Sex Sells.’ So I was like, ‘So, you’re going to come into the gym. You’re going to ask me to pose in our team-issued attire and then put a headline, ‘Sex Sells.’ In the article, they were saying the things I was doing were a step back for women’s athletics.”

Dunne's popularity has skyrocketed in the past few months. The artistic gymnast regularly updates her Instagram and TikTok followers on how she performs.

