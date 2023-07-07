"I would like climb everything" - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne on what made her chose gymnastics

Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnast, has grabbed the limelight through her gymnastics skills and has garnered a lot of following across social media platforms. She has gained a huge fanbase over the past year. In a recent podcast, the star gymnast revealed what made her choose gymnastics.

The video of the interaction for the podcast was posted on June 30, 2023. Interacting with the NELK Boys for the "Full Send" podcast, Olivia Dunne stated that she was a very active climber at a young age which made her choose gymnastics.

"I started gymnastics when I was like three just because I would like climb everything but I realized probably when I was around like 10 years old that I was like you know what like I'll try the Olympics," Dunne said. "So I would always leave my family growing up for a week every month go to the USA Olympic Training Center."

The LSU gymnast continued:

"You know USA gymnastics had terrible scandals and I mean the whole environment was not so good. So, I was on the USA National Team for a while there and decided when I was like 16, I was like you know what I'm just, USA Gymnastics fell apart in a sense while I was like in that program and I was like I'm just going to be healthy keep my full ride, LSU and just be happy and love the sports."

Despite revealing that she started gymnastics because of her climbing habit, Olivia Dunne claimed that she started gymnastics because she wanted a sparkly pink leotard as per her official website. It seems that the social media sensation chose gymnastics due to multiple reasons.

Olivia Dunne shares what keeps her invested in the sport despite her rising fame

Olivia Dunne has around 4.2m followers on Instagram and continues to rise to stardom due to her ever-growing fanbase. The gymnast was further asked what keeps her invested in gymnastics despite her rise in fame. Dunne said:

"It's just a weird thought to just give up your sport that you've been doing it since you're three. I mean I always love to grow social media and I've always done gymnastics as well for a really long time so I mean I feel like I could balance it"

Dunne has had a rapid growth in her fan following in recent months. The artistic gymnast continues to keep her fans updated on her regular activities through posts on Instagram and TikTok.

Olivia Dunne was announced the newest Sports Illustrated Swim '23 model back in April and was also named the highest-earning female college athlete in the On3's women's NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) evaluation.

