Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne is an excellent athlete and also a social media sensation. She has gained a huge fan following across several platforms over the past few years.

Dunne was announced as the newest Sports Illustrated Swim '23 model in April. The photoshoot for the SI Swimsuit Magazine was held in Puerto Rico. The shoot, which usually takes around six days, was completed in a single day as the gymnast had to return to LSU.

Dunne recently too took to TikTok to share a video of her incredible gymnastic skills, where she can be seen performing splits with ease. Watch the video below:

Olivia Dunne opens up about facing critics, hopes to bring more attention to college sports

Olivia Dunne has gained global attention over the past few years. While she has gained an enormous amount of fans and fame, she has also received lots of unnecessary criticism.

In an interview with SI Swimsuit Magazine, the LSU gymnast opened up about how she handles unnecessary criticism.

"There's always people who want to downplay your success and say it's just because of how you look or it’s just luck. I don't give that negativity too much attention because it doesn't deserve it. If I want girls to hear my message, I need to focus on what I want to say and not waste my time getting defensive about people who don't take the time to understand what I do," she said.

Further during her interview, Dunne stated that she wants to bring more attention to college sports as she believes that there are many amazing gymnastics at the college level.

"As a female athlete, I hope I can bring attention to how amazing college sports are and how hard college athletics are. People don't see (behind the scenes) every day of my college athletics, and it's very time consuming," she opined.

"In gymnastics, a lot of people only watch the Olympics every four years, and I feel like I've been able to use my platform to bring an audience to college gymnastics, and people are starting to see how amazing all these gymnasts are," she added.

Dunne has played a role in bringing more audiences to college sports. It was recently revealed that she attained the top spot in On3's women's NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) valuation.

