WATCH: LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne goes viral with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Ponton

Olivia Dunne is one of the most famous artistic gymnasts with a huge fan following across social media platforms. She recently teamed up with Sports Illustrated swimswuit model Olivia Ponton in a video posted on Instagram.

Dunne is a member of the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers women's gymnastics team. She has missed the 2022-23 season due to various injuries but remains an integral part of the LSU Tigers team. Olivia is also the highest paid female college athlete.

Back in April, Olivia Dunne was announced as the newest SI Swim '23 model. In a video posted on Olivia Ponton's Instagram account, Dunne could be seen with Ponton. In the short clip, we could see Dunne and Ponton blowing a kiss towards the camera.

The video of Dunne and Ponton has been attached below:

Since then the video has gone viral. The video is said to be from the SI Swimsuit Magazine Launch Party. According to Yahoo, the launch party was held at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

A formal red carpet and a private party was also included in the magazine launch party. Olivia Dunne wore a fabulous black dress featuring a thigh-high slit, a sweetheart neckline, floral mesh embroidery and thin straps by peaches boutique according to the aforementioned source.

The dress worn by Dunne was said to have been selected by her mother. Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Magazine.

Recently Dunne earned the nickname as 'World's sexiest gymnast'. The person seen on the video alongside Dunne is Olivia Ponton, a New York based model and influencer. She is also featured in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Magazine.

Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese represent LSU at SI Swimsuit Magazine Launch Party

Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese were present at the SI Swimsuit Magazine Launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. While Olivia is an artistic gymnast representing team LSU, Angel Reese is a basketball player, who also represents LSU.

According to Yahoo, Angel was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. The Most Outstanding Player is awarded after the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament.

For the Magazine Launch Party, Angel Reese wore a ruby red fashion Nova Gown. Recently it was announced that Olivia and Angel had claimed the top spots in the On3's women's NIL valuation. The artistic gymnasts sits at the top of the rankings with a valuation of £2.7million ($3.4million).

While Angel Reese occupies the second spot on the On3's women's NIL valuation, the basketball star has a value of £1.1m ($1.4m). The two athletes are definitely the pride of LSU at present.

