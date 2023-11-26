"I feel like this is all just a dream but it's not" - Jordan Chiles mourns the loss of her grandfather

Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles mourned the loss of her grandfather on November 25. The 22-year-old shared the heartbreaking news on her social media, expressing her grief along with a picture of her grandfather from one of their Christmas celebrations.

Chiles was reportedly enjoying the holiday season in New York when she came across the news of her grandfather's deteriorating health. In no time, the gymnast ended her holiday plans and rushed to the hospital to see him. Chiles updated her fans on social media about her grandfather’s health at the time.

Two days later Chiles shared the devastating news of her grandfather’s demise on her social media. She shared a picture on her Instagram Story of her family members including her grandfather from a previous Christmas celebration. The caption read:

“I feel like this is all just a dream…. But it’s not I can’t believe your gone grandpa, I love you so much.” the young gymnast wrote.

Chiles's Instagram story

Jordan Chiles’s mother penned a heartfelt message for her during the 2023 Pan American Games

Jordan Chiles at Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Jordan Chiles was a part of the USA women's gymnastics team at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile, Santiago. She was also chosen as the flag-bearer for the event’s opening ceremony. She had the honor to lead 600 USA athletes, including 93 Olympians, at the event.

Chiles’s mother expressed her pride in her daughter by penning a heartfelt note on Instagram after the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games. Sharing pictures from the event that showed her gymnast daughter walking as the flag bearer, Gina Chiles wrote:

"When I tell you I'm still smiling!! My baby carried the flag for the Opening Ceremony for Team USA tonight."

She added:

"I'm so so so proud of her. She did it in Jordan fashion too (see pics)- unapologetically her at all times. Absolutely love this for her."

She concluded:

"You are so authentic to who you are unapologetically...this picture says it all...I absolutely love you & am deeply proud of you. Take in it all. You deserve all of it."

Chiles bagged three medals in the Pan American Games 2023. She won the gold medal with her team. Moreover, the gymnast won the silver medal in the vault event with 14.150 points, and also the bronze medal in the all-around event with 53.999 points.