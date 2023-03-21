"I'll be training in Texas all of 2024" - Jordan Chiles opens up about her plans ahead of the 2024 Olympics

Jordan Chiles is a star in the making in the sport of gymnastics. She has excelled in her career as a gymnast for both UCLA and the United States of America. Jordan has already demonstrated her potential as a tough competitor by winning a silver medal at the Olympics and a gold medal at the World Championships.

She also won two silver medals at last year's World Championships. We have only seen a few glimpses of Jordan's potential, and we can definitely say there will be more medal-winning performances from her in the future.

In a recent online interview with 'International Gymnast', she revealed her plans ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The interview was conducted at UCLA on March 5.

According to the International Gymnast website, Jordan was asked what her plans and timeline were for returning to elite competition after the conclusion of the NCAA season and also about training for the Paris Olympics.

In response to a question directed at her, Jordan Chiles gave the following response, according to the website of International Gymnast:

"As of right now, after NCAAs (in April) and after the quarter which is over in June, I’ll be going back to Texas. I’ll be training in Texas all of 2024 for the Olympics. I’ll just be training."

She added:

"I’ll be deferring (UCLA studies) another year and then I’ll finish schooling afterwards. I haven’t fully decided, but as of right now, I am coming back (to UCLA after Paris), but we’ll see how everything turns out."

Jordan Chiles performance will be crucial for the USA at the Paris Olympics, as there is still no clarity on whether Simone Biles will compete at the Olympics.

Jordan Chiles speaks about her high energy level

Then further into the interview with International Gymnast, Jordan Chiles was asked about how she maintains her high energy levels when she is focused on the task of competing.

The American gymnast replied:

"I just love being able to compete, especially having four letters (UCLA) across my back, my chest, my shoulder, my wrist. Whatever it is, it’s definitely a huge thing, but at the end of the day, it’s my personality. I like having fun. I like being bubbly. I like telling people jokes for no reason, whether they’re funny or not funny. That’s kind of who I am. "

Jordan Chiles competes on beam against the Arizona Wildcats at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on January 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist further continued:

"I am just very humble about who I am. My parents taught me very well to be the Jordan Chiles that you can be, and that nobody can take that away from you. So I’ve stuck with that my whole life, and continue to use it, in and outside the gym."

According to the International Gymnast website, after the conclusion of her spring quarter at UCLA in June, Jordan intends to rejoin her elite coaches, Laurent Landi and Cecile Canqueteau - Landi at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas.

As mentioned above, Jordan Chiles will continue to train there for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

