“I love you more than anything mom” - Olivia Dunne sends birthday wishes to her mother

American Gymnast Olivia Dunne recently wished her mother on her birthday. On Saturday, she sent mother Katherine Dunne heartfelt wishes by sharing memorable pictures. The 22-year-old thanked her for supporting her throughout her career that she started at the age of three.

Dunne was born to parents Katherine Dunne and David Dunne on October 1, 2002. Her mother is a graduate of the Rutgers University Alumni Association and finds interest in sharing everyday content on social media. Meanwhile, her father has an MBA in Finance and International Business from Pace University. He has become a successful corporate attorney.

Olivia Dunne's parents constantly supported her in her endeavor as a gymnast and also in becoming a highly paid social media influencer.

Recently, Dunne took a moment to thank her mother for her support on her birthday. The gymnast shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram story on November 4.

Some images showed the mother-daughter duo hugging during the gymnast’s tournaments. Some snaps were from their holidays by the beaches and also from her childhood days. Posting these adorable pictures, the young gymnast wrote a heartfelt message for her mother, which read:

"Happy birthday to the QUEEN! I love you more than anything mom!"

Olivia Dunne via Instagram stories

Olivia Dunne’s mother discusses how she helped her daughter maintain normalcy amid the NIL chaos

Although Dunne kick-started her career as a gymnast at a young age, she soon became popular on social media. Her looks and fashion sense had impressed her followers. In 2021, when the NCAA introduced the Names, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, it allowed Dunne to monetize her talent and looks.

Eventually, she began earning heavily by collaborating with top-notch brands like American Eagle, Forever 21, Motorola, etc. She gained a massive fan following while she was a college student at Louisiana State University.

The fame and chaos as a social media star must have bothered Dunne's mother too. However, she had her mind set for her gymnast daughter. During an interview with Outkick, Katherine Dunne revealed her thoughts on the chaos that follows from popularity. She told:

"The most important thing is to try and just do normal things and have normal responsibilities. Keep your inner circle of who you trust small. Especially as things escalate, you want to know who your people are, and they’ll always keep you grounded and normal."