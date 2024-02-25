“I’m going to be mad about it for a really long time"- Suni Lee opens up on a tough opening day amidst comeback at Winter Cup 2024

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Suni Lee's keenly anticipated comeback to gymnastics unfortunately failed to live up to the exceptions at the 2024 Winter Cup.

Lee stumbled on both the apparatus she competed in at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville on Saturday, February 24. The 20-year-old competed in uneven bars, on which she intended to get the "Full Twisting Jaeger on the bar," named after her. However, Lee tumbled twice during the performance.

Following her exceptional exploits at the Tokyo Olympics, Suni Lee enrolled with the Auburn Tigers but had to end her college gymnastics career in February 2023 after a kidney-related issue. Nevertheless, she did compete at the 2023 U.S. Classics and U.S. National Championships.

After the recurrence of her health issue, Lee again remained dormant from the sport until the Winter Cup.

Apart from the uneven bars mishap, she also faltered on the beam once. During an interview with USA Today, she expressed her disappointment with the unexpected incident. However, the gymnast also expressed her positive outlook on the experience.

"It obviously wasn’t what I wanted," Lee expressed. "But in all honesty, I think it’s good it happened here rather than somewhere else because you can’t get anywhere without failing. I’m going to be mad about it for a really long time, but it’s OK."

"Like Jess was saying, you would way rather want to do it here rather than at the Olympics. That’s something to remind myself of. Also, I haven’t been training that long," Lee added.

"I’ve gone through a lot this year" - Suni Lee on navigating a difficult year with health issue

Sunisa Lee participates in a workout on February 05, 2024, in Katy, Texas.

Suni Lee has been navigating a challenging year after grappling with a kidney-related issue. Undeterred by the adversity, she still commenced gymnastics training ahead of the Olympic year.

However, due to the frequent health interruptions, she faced inconsistency in her training for five months. According to the gymnast's account, she gained 20 kgs and often suffered inflammation.

During an interview with Olympics.com, Suni Lee acknowledged the strength she gained regardless of the setback, sharing her resilience and commitment to the sport.

"It’s definitely taught me and shown me that I’m a lot stronger than I think I am," Lee said. "I’ve gone through a lot this year…. It’s just crazy to think about."

"I’ve been back in the gym every single day, eight hours a day, and it’s been going pretty well. I’m in remission right now, so I’ve just been getting it under control and starting to work up into routines and getting ready for the season," she added.