“I don't want to be outnumbered” - Simone Biles shares her thoughts on having kids

Newly married Simone Biles has finally spoken about herself and her husband Jonathan Owens’ plans on having kids. After Biles got married in May this year, she became supremely engaged with her professional commitments. However, amidst the gymnast’s much-awaited comeback, she opened up about her family planning with Owens, sharing the number of kids they want to have.

On July 17, Biles conducted a Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram page. The gymnast provided her followers the opportunity to ask her anything they wished. Besides answering many questions about her career and her new house, Biles happened to throw some light on her and husband Jonathan Owens’ family planning.

Newly married Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

One of her fans asked the gymnast whether the couple was planning to have kids. He also added that if they wished to have kids, then how many would they like?

“Yes we want kids," the gymnast confirmed.

While the gymnast does indeed wish to have children, she hilariously hinted that she does not wish to have too many.

“I would say 2 & Jonathan would say 3 is the perfect number. I don’t want to be outnumbered lol,” Biles wrote in her story.

Simone Biles is very close to her niece Baby Biles

Simone Biles with her niece Baby Biles

The fact that Simone Biles loves babies became very clear when she met her newborn niece during Thanksgiving last year. On November 25, the gymnast’s brother Ron Biles and sister-in-law Sammi Biles gave birth to their daughter Ronni Louise Biles. The little one officially became the youngest family member, receiving massive love from everyone.

Moreover, amidst everyone, aunt Biles took on a special role to spoil her newborn niece. She took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with the baby and added a special note for her,

“my precious little niece made her debut friday. I’m so proud to be your TT & I’m excited to spoil you! 🎀👶🏽congrats to my brother @rbiles2 & sister in law @ivfbelieveinbabybiles” Simone Biles wrote.

Since then, Biles and the little one have often been spotted together spending quality time. In fact, brother Ron Biles has given the gymnast the responsibility of making his daughter just like her. Of course, the gymnast has happily taken on the role as an aunt.