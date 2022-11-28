Simone Biles is experiencing one of the best years of her life. It's not something related to gymnastics, but Simone is having a great time regarding her personal life. Yesterday, the Ohio-born gymnast announced the arrival of the newest member of her family to her followers through her Instagram stories.

She posted a photo of the latest addition of the Biles family with the caption:

"The cutest lil baby".

The champion gymnast was extremely excited as her older brother Ron and sister-in-law Sammi stepped into parenthood. Simone already has the responsibilities of a gymnast, sibling, daughter, and soon-to-be bride. Now, she will have the additional responsibility of being an aunt to her niece.

But as we all know, the great gymnast can excel in everything that is assigned to her. The new bundle of joy will bring more happiness to the Biles family during the Christmas season. The baby was named Ronni Louise Biles.

Simone was already showing immense love even before the baby was born. Biles and her family members came together to celebrate Sammi's baby shower last month. The multiple Olympic gold medalist shared some pictures from the baby shower and expressed her love for her future niece. She wrote with the photo:

"baby girl is already so loved."

Since Ronni joined the family, she is now the 'Baby Biles' in the family. We can be sure that Simone would be a great aunt to Ronni. Maybe we can expect the young Ronni and her aunt to perform some gymnastics routines together some years down the line.

Other special things that happened in 2022 for Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens have been together since 2020 and became engaged in the month of February this year.

Biles and Owens have been making several plans for their wedding. This includes purchasing a wedding dress, preparing a guest list, deciding on a wedding theme, and selecting a location for their wedding. They had planned to get married in 2023 during Owens' off-season.

Another special moment in Simone's life this year was the news of her best friend Rachel Moore getting married. The champion gymnast announced the news in the month of July on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Bestie Getting Married OMG OMG OMG"

Rachel is considered one of the biggest supporters in the life of the GOAT gymnast.

How many medals has Simone Biles won in the Olympics?

Simone Biles made her senior debut at the American Cup in 2013. Since then, she has made huge strides in gymnastics. The Ohio-born gymnast has competed in two editions of the Olympic games in her career so far.

Biles's Olympic debut came at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In her debut Summer Games, the talented gymnast clinched four gold medals and one bronze. She won her first Olympic gold medal in the gymnastics team event. She contributed a total score of 61.833 to her team's score.

She won gold medals in the individual all-around event, vault event, and floor exercise event. In the balance beam event, Simone won a bronze medal. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the champion gymnast won only two medals because she had to withdraw midway through the competitions due to her mental health issues.

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles won a silver medal in the team event followed by a bronze medal in the balance beam event. This was Simone's second bronze medal in the balance beam event as she had won the same color of medal in this event at the 2016 Olympics.

