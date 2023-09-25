“I’m crying”- Jordan Chiles could not contain her excitement while attending Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour

Gymnast Jordan Chiles could not contain her excitement on Sunday night as she attended Beyonce’s highly-awaited Renaissance World Tour in Houston. The 22-year-old was elated to see one of the biggest singing sensations in the world for the first time in her life and also dance to Queen Bey’s music.

She was starstruck to see other celebrities like Lizzo, Normani, and Terrell Grice perform at the concert as well. Chiles posted on X (formerly Twitter) to express her happiness. She wrote:

"y’all I’m crying 22 years later I got to see @Beyonce and I can say that was such an amazing show… and got to see @theestallion perform as well… noooo words!! And on top of that got to see @Normani @lizzo @terrellgrice and Coco Jones at the end I’m in awww"

In her Instagram story, Jordan Chiles was spotted grooving to Beyonce’s music in a shimmery jacket and a hat. She also added glittery makeup around her eyes.

Her first solo music tour since 2016, singer Beyonce kickstarted her five-month tour in Europe on May 17. The 42-year-old has attracted celebrities from a multitude of fields to attend her eventful tour. Her recent concert in Houston also featured Megan Thee Stallion as a special guest. She made a surprise appearance on stage to sing her collaboration with Beyonce, “Savage (Remix).”

Jordan Chiles has a knack for 90’s hip-hop music

Besides her expertise in gymnastics, Jordan Chiles has also displayed an affinity towards music. In her USA Gymnastics profile, the 22-year-old has mentioned that she is fond of all kinds of music. In fact, she has also named her favorite singers. She stated:

“I love all types of music but Normani, Chloe Bailey, HER, Kelani, Meg the Stallion, Beyonce are a few of my favorites!”

At the 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships in April, she chose '90s hip-hop music to perform her routine as she became a national champion in floor exercise.

She opened the floor routine with DJ Kool's "Let Me Clear My Throat", which was followed by Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It" and "Shoop." The crowd cheered with enthusiasm watching her perfect landings, grooves, and attitude.

Chiles scored an impressive 9.9875 points, beating out six gymnasts who had all tied for second place with a score of 9.9500.