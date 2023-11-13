In pictures: Olivia Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes pose with basketball legend Shaq

LSU gymnast and Tik-Tok star Olivia Dunne recently posed for a photo alongside basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. Joining the two in the snap was Dunne's boyfriend and LSU baseball star, Paul Skenes.

Shaq himself is an LSU alumna, having played for the college between 1989 and 1992. The four-time NBA champion, who is considered to be one of the best players to have taken to the court, was back in Baton Rouge for lunch with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Later in the day, the 51-year-old graced the famous Fred's College bar, where Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes bumped into the star. Olivia then shared a picture of the trio with fans, immediately winning hearts across the internet.

In the picture, which she captioned "Squad Up!," Shaquille O'Neal is in the center and has his arms around Skenes and Dunne. The gymnast was dressed in a chic white top and blue jeans, while her boyfriend opted for a more sporty look with a grey t-shirt and a blue track. Shaq was dressed in all black and towered over the other two.

Olivia Dunne via her Instagram story

Oliva Dunne had previously expressed her love for the basketball legend on an episode of the Full Send podcast, where she said,

"I've seen him at football games and stuff. I wanna meet him bad. He's a legend, he's amazing."

A timeline of Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship

After a couple of months of speculation from fans, gymnast Olivia Dunne and baseball pitcher Paul Skenes confirmed their relationship in August 2023. According to Skenes' interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the two met through mutual friends in what he describes as "just a small-world type of thing".

Since then the power couple regularly give fans insights into their relationship with cute pictures and videos. Dunne has also been spotted at baseball games to cheer on and support her boyfriend, where fans often swarm the young gymnast.

Speaking on their fame and the intense scrutiny they face in their relationship, Paul Skenes told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette,

"I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either. I'm sure it'll get better as I go up levels, but that's something I want for her."

The LSU duo also parent a retriever named Roux, who has an Instagram account run by Olivia Dunne herself.