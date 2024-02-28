In pictures: Simone Biles shares glimpses from her Hawaiian vacation with husband Jonathan Owens

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles is presently enjoying her vacation in Hawaii along with her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens.

The couple visited the island to attend the wedding of Kamu Grugier-Hill and Keely Amelia Cartrett. While Grugier-Hill is an American football linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, Amelia Cartrett is a former University of Georgia soccer player.

Biles has been providing fans with pictures from her Hawaiian retreat. She recently shared photos of herself donning a pink and yellow bikini, posing against a surfboard. She paired her look with her signature necklace that has an "Owens" pendant, and a long diamond necklace and bracelet.

Biles, relishing her swift escape to the island, seems to be inclined to prolong her stay, as she captioned the pictures:

"Canceling my return flight."

Owens expressed his awe in the comments section, replying:

"Can’t get enough 😩😍"

Apart from the Instagram post, Biles has been sharing a few of the memorable moments on her Instagram stories as well. She was seen embracing the beachy vibes along with Owens and was seen indulging in mouthwatering food and beverages on the shore.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram stories.

Simone Biles nominated for Laureus World Comeback of the Year

Simone Biles reacts during the medal ceremony for the Women's All-Around Final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis in Belgium.

Biles withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after experiencing the 'twisties'. She competed in her first international Gymnastics competition at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Proving her legacy after a two-year hiatus, the American secured four gold and one silver medal in the competition. As a result of her efforts last year, the 26-year-old has been nominated amongst the other great athletes, including Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Siya Kolisi, Jamal Murray, Sebastien Haller, and Marketa Vondrousova for the 2024 Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.

Laureus Sport's official account shared the names of the nominees including Biles, highlighting her as the first woman to have successfully executed the Yurchenko Double Pike Vault.

"Simone Biles returned to competition after two years in 2023 and won four gold medals at the World Championships, including a record sixth all-around title."

"She became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault in competition, won a historic eighth US national title and is nominated for the #Laureus24 World Comeback of the Year Award."

