"Is there anything she can't do" ; "Actually insane"- Fans react to Suni Lee's podium training at Winter Cup 2024

Fans have expressed their delight after watching Suni Lee at the podium training in Kentucky.

The highly anticipated 2024 Winter Cup kicked off on February 23 with women's podium training at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Lee will compete in uneven bars and balance beam in the competition.

The Olympian is making a return to the sport after recovering from a kidney-related issue. The 20-year-old flawlessly performed a "Full Twisting Jaeger" on the bar in the training session.

Lee shared a glimpse of her podium training on social media. Fans conveyed their joy and admiration towards her after watching the incredible move. Amazed by her exceptional gymnastics prowess, one of the fans wrote:

"Is there anything she CANT do ‼️‼️"

Another fan expressed their astonishment at the gymnast's comeback, writing:

"She’s backkkkk 🔥🔥"

One of the fans wrote:

"You’re flawless sister👏🏼"

"Actually insane," wrote a fan impressed by her session.

A fan expressed their disbelief in the Olympian's skill and wrote:

"My arms would’ve ripped right out of its socket! Get it girl 💪"

The Auburn Gymnastics team, for whom Lee competed before stepping down from the sport citing a health issue, also commented on the video adding two fire emojis.

Here are a few other reactions:

"It's like one of my biggest goals" - Suni Lee on getting a new element named after her

Suni Lee of Team United States competes on uneven bars during the Women's All-Around Final at the 2020 Olympic Games.

2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Suni Lee had to end her college career with the Auburn Tigers due to a kidney issue. She remained dormant from the sport for a while.

Undeterred by the challenges, Lee has now locked her sights on getting the "Full Twisting Jaeger on the bar," an element she has been working on for two years, named after her. If she executes the element on Saturday (February 24) perfectly, it will be called "the Lee."

Speaking to reporters (via Olympics.com) after her podium training, the 20-year-old revealed that getting the element named is her major target in the Olympic year.

"We kind of put our all into it, and we started training it every single day, and now, it's like one of my biggest goals. So hopefully I can get that done and then I can move on to the next thing. I'm not trying to think about the Olympics and everything because you never know what can happen."