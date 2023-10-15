Is Mary Lou Retton divorced? All you need to know about legendary gymnast's marriage to college football quarterback

Legendary American gymnast Mary Lou Retton and her husband Shannon Kelly parted ways in 2018. The couple tied the knot on December 29, 1990, and got divorced 27 years after marriage.

Shannon Kelly was a former college football player and represented the University of Texas as a quarterback. He also worked as a real estate developer and is currently working as an offensive assistant coach in the Houston Baptist University athletic department.

Speaking about her divorce from her ex-husband Shannon Kelly a few years ago, Mary Lou Retton said:

"It's something that had really needed to happen for a long time. We still love one another, but we weren't great together anymore."

The couple have four daughters — Shayla Schrepfer (28 years), McKenna Kelley (26 years), Skyla Kelley (23 years), and Emma Kelly (21 years). Their eldest daughter Shyala married Wyatt Schrepfer in January 2020, years after they met at Baylor University.

Lou Retton's four daughters followed their mother's footsteps and played gymnastics either during their childhood, school, or college days. However, none of them played the sport at the highest level or represented the nation.

Mary Lou Retton's health condition sees improvement; daughter shares news on Instagram

On Saturday, October 14, Retton's second daughter McKenna Kelley took to social media to share uplifting news on her mother's health condition. She wrote:

"Mom's progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered," McKenna wrote.

Mary Lou Retton is still recovering and fighting a rare form of pneumonia in the ICU. McKenna added that her mother's breathing is getting better, unlike before when she was unable to breathe on her own.

"Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing," she wrote.

The 26-year-old also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the fans and well-wishers of the Olympic champion for their unconditional love and support.

