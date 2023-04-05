"It was a joke geeeeezzzz" - Simone Biles forced to clarify her 'sugar daddy' comment as fans question her financial safety

Simone Biles hasn't competed in competitive gymnastics since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and yet still no one has come close to surpassing the standards she has set in gymnastics. This earned her the name of the GOAT in gymnastics.

Biles is also one of the most active gymnasts on her social media accounts and often posts videos and tweets about her life. In recent times, she has posted a lot of stuff related to her upcoming wedding to Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gold medallist would have definitely had several expenses during her preparations for the wedding.

On March 17, 2023, Simone Biles posted a tweet on official Twitter account regarding her credit card statement. She wrote:

"i just checked my credit card statement, i need a sugar daddy LMAO"

Though this was supposed to be a joke. It seems like it didn't reach everyone as it was meant to. In response to Simone's tweet on March 17, a twitter user enquired about her financial status. The Twitter user wrote:

"How is she not financially safe."

Simone Biles replied to the tweet enquiring about her financial status and clarified that it was only a joke. On April 5, 2023, the gymnast wrote:

"i am….. it was a joke geeeeezzzz hahahaha"

She would be hoping that her followers and fans would be moving on from the "sugar daddy" joke. It also seems Simone wouldn't have thought that a mere joke would become such a talking point.

Fans and followers react to Simone Biles' reply to the tweet about her financial status

Several fans and followers reacted to Simone Biles' reply to the tweet about her financial status. Former professional gymnast Dominique Helena Moceanu reacted using emojis. Some of the reactions are attached below:

"People are going to be sending you money, lol..."

"Only the smart ppl in the back knew that"

"No wait people actually thought you weren’t ??"

"lol, people on here thinking you have thrown all your money away is funny to me, this site never misses .... You're the best Simone!"

"It's funny that that's where his mind went. Maybe you're just tired of spending YOUR money."

"@Simone_Biles how much u need? I got you boo..."

"lol the math aint mathing for folks"

"& to be fair even people with money also would like someone else footing the bill, that’s just human."

Most of Biles' fans and followers understood the joke. They were surprised by the fact that the Twitter user thought that Simone wasn't financially safe.

What is Simone Biles net worth?

Simone Biles' net worth is said to be $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has endorsement deals with the following brands according to the aforementioned source: United Airlines, The Hershey Company, Procter & Gamble, Mattress Firm, Spieth America, Beats by Dre, Athleta, Visa, Oreo, Uber Eats, MasterClass, and Facebook Watch.

Simone Biles of Team United States in action during the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, Simone was the highest paid Olympic athlete in terms of endorsements. She is said to have earned at least $20 million from endorsements from 2019 through 2021 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

