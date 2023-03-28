"I need a sugar daddy" - Simone Biles cracks fans up with her credit card statement joke

If there is a legend in gymnastics, it is definitely Simone Biles. The 26-year-old Olympic champion is often referred to as the most successful and decorated gymnast of all time.

She’s not just amazing in the world of Gymnastics but also a total savage on social media. Biles recently took to Twitter to share a joke. She wrote,

"i just checked my credit card statement, i need a sugar daddy LMAO"

Fans react to Simone Biles' credit card statement joke

Simone Biles enjoys a massive fan following on her social media account. With 1.6 million followers on Twitter, there has not been a single post without immense engagement.

In her credit card joke, fans jumped in to share their opinions. Several enjoyed the good-humored remarks of legendary Biles, but also a few could not digest the joke easily.

Here are the top comments from Simone Biles' tweet,

"You have one, aren't you getting married or did you just get engaged or something?"

"Do the right thing. Pay that bill. Make sure it's your bill. Remember: You live in Texas....so if someone went on a shopping spree in California on your titanium credit card. You know what to do."

"I know you got dat bread… this tweet is ‘just what it is, a Tweet’ …. You’re A Superwoman"

"You’re the one that bailed on your team at the Olympics . Doesn’t surprise me that your looking for someone to bail you out of a credit card bill ."

"Nobody saying anything about an engaged woman needing a sugar daddy"

"I see my credit cards and my debts, I need a sugar mama"

"When you find one send him my way too plz"

"Aren’t you your own sugar daddy by this point?"

"I can't believe people are actually taking this seriously. We have all at one time or another jokingly said something like this. Knowing dam well you don't literally mean it. ' I'm going to have to start stripping' ' I need to go rob a bank '"

"I need a couple of them myself. Cuddling only LOL nothing too crazy. Because my husband won't pay the bills anymore if he thinks I'm out here meeting sneaky links."

"not a job, not a gig, not more hustle——A MAN, we’re lowkey the price"

"it gets like that sometimes. I know what your saying its all a joking comment but watch put for the trolleys."

"Nahhhhh this cant be true cos if by looking at ur own u need a sugar daddy , then I need a God daddy"

Fans even wrote about the immense fortune that Simone Biles has. One fan wrote,

"people earning a fraction of what you are worth don't need to read comments like that Simone!"

"So this 'sugar daddy' word is global... Wow! Well, he can be rest assured that you'll use gymnastics styles to satisfy him."

Simone Biles has amassed everything in her short career. Her tally of 32 medals across Olympic and World Championships events is the most by any gymnast. Along with Shannon Miller, she is considered to be the best in the sport.

