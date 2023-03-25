“Love is love” – Simone Biles raises voice against Uganda’s new anti-LGBT bill

Renowned gymnast Simone Biles has spoken out against a bill that seeks to penalize people for declaring themselves to be homosexual. Biles recently took to her Twitter account to respond to a tweet in which a user shared information about this legislation.

The multiple Olympic gold-medal winner wrote in response:

"for life….. that’s a lil absurd love is love. y’all be fighting for the wrong things !!!"

Simone Biles



love is love.



SAY CHEESE!



"You can now go to jail for life in Uganda, by identifying as gay according to a new anti-LGBT bill. 'We are making this law for our children'"

A Twitter account named SAY CHEESE! had shared this news from Uganda and had written:

"You can now go to jail for life in Uganda, by identifying as gay according to a new anti-LGBT bill. 'We are making this law for our children'"

The bill in question has been passed by the parliament of Uganda. It not only criminalizes people who identify as homosexuals but also requires ordinary people to report such activities. This legislation has led to criticism from around the world, including bodies such as Amnesty International and UN.

Fans react to Simone Biles' tweet in support of the LGBT community

Simone Biles has achieved a lot in her career at a very tender age. Not only has she amassed numerous medals from the Olympics and World Championships, but also gained innumerable fans all over the world.

Just after she tweeted on Uganda's anti-LGBT bill, there was a torrent of comments supporting her views.

Here is a list of positive and supportive comments Simone Biles received after tweeting her views on Uganda's contentious legislation.

"U got that right my Tiny Ladybug, u tell um, I'm with u always. Kiss kiss hug hugs. Lollipop Lulu"

Beverly Harper Horsley
"U got that right my Tiny Ladybug, u tell um, I'm with u always. Kiss kiss hug hugs. Lollipop Lulu"

"surely any amount of jail is absurd?!"

imo
"surely any amount of jail is absurd?!"

"Jail for life seems a little harsh"

UD
"Jail for life seems a little harsh"

"The System, in our living needs love."

"Amen thank you, Simone"

One fan compared the situation in Uganda to Florida. The American state passed a bill that prevents young children at school from being exposed to issues pertaining to sexual orientation. This bill was heavily criticized by liberals and left-leaning individuals while being supported by those with a different viewpoint.

"Uganda's turning into Florida!"

"Thank you AS ALWAYS for fighting the good fight. Always coming in hot with the best opinions and the best booty."

José
"Thank you AS ALWAYS for fighting the good fight. Always coming in hot with the best opinions and the best booty."

"There's a video of them celebrating when they passed this, you'd think they just ended homelessness or poverty"

JRDN
"There's a video of them celebrating when they passed this, you'd think they just ended homelessness or poverty"

"Exactly. With all the hate and anger and ignorance in this world and they want to outlaw LOVE?!?! Wtf is going on?!?!"

Dee Sarm
"Exactly. With all the hate and anger and ignorance in this world and they want to outlaw LOVE?!?! Wtf is going on?!?!"

However, not all the comments were cheerful and appreciative of Simone Biles. Some of them were harsh and negative. Have a look at them.

"God is Love! To know God is to Love God and HIS people. The scripture states “if you love me (God) you will keep my commandments” homosexuality is not God’s love…He created man and woman to display healthy & right relationships! However, you can love the person and hate the sin!"

Ugot2Breal
"God is Love! To know God is to Love God and HIS people. The scripture states "if you love me (God) you will keep my commandments" homosexuality is not God's love…He created man and woman to display healthy & right relationships! However, you can love the person and hate the sin!"

"Nah the Continet of Africa is waking up being gay is very Eurocentric it’s not for da Black culture."

Cecil Williams Jr.
"Nah the Continet of Africa is waking up being gay is very Eurocentric it's not for da Black culture."

This is an issue where there is bound to be divergent opinions. However, Simone Biles has taken a side and has received a great deal of support for it.

