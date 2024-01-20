LSU Gymnastics secure the highest score of 2024 so far to defeat Kentucky

The LSU Gymnastics dominated the University of Kentucky Gymnastics after registering the highest score in the nation.

The Louisiana State University Gymnastics overpowered the University of Kentucky Gymnastics after securing a score of 198.192 - 197.600 points. They achieved this admirable feat at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The Tigers conquered the victory over the Kentucky Wildcats after Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson scored perfect 10s. While Bryant displayed an exceptional performance in the all-around event, collecting 39.825 points, Johnson scored 9.900 on the vault.

With her remarkable achievement, Bryant retained her spot in the top 10 all-around gymnasts in the nation, presently ranking at number two. The Louisiana State University Gymnastics took to social media to share the record making achievements with the fans and wrote:

"It’s a great day to be a Tiger. The Tigers take down No. 6 Kentucky and post the highest score in the nation!"

Expand Tweet

The Tigers scored a total of 49.425 points on the beam. They posted 49.450 and 49.525 points as a team on bars and vault respectively. Apart from the enthralling faceoff between the No.8 and No.6 teams, the multiple-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman drew all eyes, making her debut as a collegiate gymnastics analyst.

A look at LSU Gymnastics' so far in the 2024 season

\ LSU Gymnastics secured four out of five victories so far in 2024 season. (Credits:@lsugym on Instagram)

The LSU Gymnastics have had an incredible run so far in the 2024 season, clinching four victories out of five faceoffs.

On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Tigers sealed a tight victory over the Ohio State Women's gymnastics team at Maravich Center by 196.975 - 96.775 points in front of 12,023 spectators.

The Tigers made their return to the podium at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet in West Valley City, Utah on January 13, 2024, against No. 12 UCLA and locked a notable win with 197.150 – 197.100 points.

Further at the same event, the Tigers went neck-to-neck with No. 2 Utah, ensuring a clear win with 197.150 – 196.975 points. Unfortunately, the No.1 Oklahoma Sooners got better off the Tigers with 197.150-197.900. Nevertheless, the Tigers still stand second at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet.

The Tigers will go up against the Missouri Gymnastics on January 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm CT. The LSU Gymnastics are yet to compete against Arkansas, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, and Alabama Gymnastics. They are also set to compete in SEC Championships and NCAA Regionals and Championships later this year.