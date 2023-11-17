"Making me cry"- Jordan Chiles gets overwhelmed by childhood video of her performing gymnastics

Jordan Chiles was overwhelmed by her childhood video of performing gymnastics. The 22-year-old attended the 'Road To Paris - Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot' on November 16, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

The crew members compiled a video of Chiles performing gymnastics during her early years, which made the gymnast emotional. In the video, a young Chiles is seen performing gymnastic routines at her home in a black outfit.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist couldn't control her emotions and wondered where the crew got the video from. Team USA shared the video on their social media and wrote:

"This reaction from @ChilesJordan is everything."

Chiles took a moment during the shoot and was seen enjoying the video as she sat down.

"You guys are going to make me cry," Chiles said before the shoot.

"How did they even get that video...making me cry," she expressed.

Watch her reaction below:

Expand Tweet

Chiles has established herself as a successful gymnast for both UCLA and the United States of America. The gymnast intended to train at the World Champions Centre, a facility owned by Simone Biles' family in Houston, Texas for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A look at Jordan Chiles' performance at the 2023 Pan American Games

Jordan Chiles of Team United States competes on the floor exercise during the Women's Team Final at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile

Jordan Chiles executed an exceptional performance at the 2023 Pan American Games held in Santiago, Chile from October 21 to November 4, 2023.

She won three medals, including a gold medal in the team event, a silver medal in vault, and a bronze medal in the all-around event. In the team event, Chiles, along with Kayla DiCello, Kaliya Lincoln, Zoe Miller, and Tiana Sumanasekera, defeated the Brazilian and Canadian teams to secure the top position on the podium.

Chiles bagged a silver medal in the women's vault event after finishing behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. Moreover, she also won a bronze medal in the women's individual all-around event after finishing behind fellow teammates - Kayla DiCello and Andrade.

Given her remarkable performance at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, where she won a gold in the team and two silver medals in the vault and floor exercise events, Chiles was chosen as the flag-bearer by her peers in Santiago and led 600 USA athletes, including 93 Olympians. She was accompanied by the skeet shooter, Vincent Hancock, who is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.