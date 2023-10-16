Mary Lou Retton health condition: What kind of illness is Olympic gold-winning gymnast battling?

Olympic gold-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton is battling a rare form of pneumonia in the ICU, as confirmed by her daughter McKenna Kelly on Tuesday, October 10.

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames air scars in the lungs. The lungs are filled with either fluids or pus. Earlier, McKenna stated that her mother is unable to breathe on her own and needs machine support to breathe.

The American gymnast was fighting for her life over the last few days in the ICU. She is among the most famous American athletes and is a fan favorite. The 55-year-old gymnast came into the limelight after bagging five medals at the 1984 Olympic Games.

At the 1984 Games, she won a gold medal in the all-around competition. She made history by becoming the first woman gymnast from the United States to win a gold medal in the event.

The 4-foot 9-inch tall player didn't stop with a gold medal. She also won two silver medals and a couple of bronze medals at the 1984 Olympics.

Mary Lou Retton's health condition: What is the latest update on the player's health condition?

Mary Lou Retton's health condition has improved and is much better than before. She has been positively fighting a rare form of pneumonia.

Once again, her daughter McKenna Kelly shared an update on her mother's health condition on Instagram. Sharing the positive news, she wrote:

"Mom's progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered."

As her mom is still recovering and batting pneumonia, Mckenna wrote about the improvement in her mother's breathing. Mary Lou Retton's breathing is getting better and needs less support from machines to breathe.

"Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing," she wrote.

Mckenna also stated her mother has started responding to the treatments. She added:

"Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening. She's beginning to respond to treatments."

Lastly, she thanked the fans and supporters for their love and prayers when the athlete needed it the most.

ALSO READ | Is Mary Lou Retton divorced? All you need to know about legendary gymnast's marriage to college football quarterback