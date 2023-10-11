Mary Lou Retton's net worth, endorsements and more

Mary Lou Retton is a former American gymnast and Olympic medalist. She competed in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, displaying a remarkable performance by securing five medals.

Retton managed to accumulate considerable financial worth with her achievements in gymnastics and commercial endorsements. Retton's estimated net worth is $8 million. Apart from her earnings in gymnastics and endorsements, her motivational speaking engagements also contribute to her wealth.

Rotten's gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles holds significance as she became the first American woman to become an Olympic all-around champion. Apart from the gold medal, she secured two silver medals in the women's team and vault and two bronze in the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Mary Lou Retton earned a $1 million reward for her Olympic gold from the U.S. Olympic Committee and the cereal brand Wheaties, who featured her on their box of cereals eventually making her the brand's first spokeswoman. She even featured on the renowned candy bar, Hershey's.

Retton appeared in advertisements for several brands, including the U.S. drug store, Revco, Purex laundry detergent, and Energizer batteries. She has several endorsements in bowling and shampoo. Her television appearances include being an analyst for televised gymnastics and her motivational speaking endorsements contribute fairly to her income.

Although she earned well from different sources, her current reported net worth is only $2 million.

Mary Lou Retton is battling a rare form of pneumonia in ICU

Mary Lou Retton at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Mary Lou Retton, now 55, is fighting for her life in ICU in a hospital in Texas. She is reportedly suffering from a rare form of pneumonia. America's sweetheart has been receiving treatment in the ICU for over a week and is not able to breathe on her own.

On Tuesday, her daughter, McKenna Kelley informed that the former gymnast is not medically insured. The gymnast is a mother to four daughters, who started fundraising on a well-known site Spotfund, after the family was not able to pay the medical bills.

McKenna Kelley took to social media to inform about the gymnast's health and urged people to contribute to the fundraiser.

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now," she wrote.

"We ask that if you could help in any way. Pray and if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," Kelley added.