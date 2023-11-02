"Miss you already" - Simone Biles leaves Green Bay after attending husband Jonathan Owens' NFL match

Simone Biles shared a picture on Instagram while traveling back from Green Bay after attending husband Jonathan Owen’s NFL match. In the photo, she tagged Owens as the caption read:

"Miss you already @jowens"

Biles on Instagram while traveling back from Green Bay

Biles was seen on the sidelines wearing a white, green and gold sweatshirt with Owens' picture on it and cheering for her husband during a match between Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on October 29.

Although the Packers lost the game, their fourth consecutive loss this season, Simone Biles appreciated their effort and enjoyed every moment of the match.

The world champion in gymnastics has been pictured at football games supporting her husband. In August, she visited Paycor Stadium during a preseason match between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Jonathan Owens has also been seen supporting Biles during her matches. In the recently concluded 2023 Artistic Gymnastics Championships where Simone Biles clinched four golds and one silver medal, Owens cheered for Biles by sharing pictures of her performances on social media.

Earlier in August, Jonathan Owens similarly showed his support for Biles when she dominated the competitions at the 2023 US Classic.

Biles might next be seen in a match between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

How did Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens meet?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

Biles met Owens through a celebrity dating app called Raya in March 2020. They eventually made their relationship official via an Instagram post in April 2020.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got engaged in February 2022 and subsequently got married with a modest ceremony in April 2023 in Texas. This joyous occasion continued the following month as they opted for a destination wedding in May with over a hundred people invited.

Since their wedding, the couple are currently in a long-distance relationship as Owens has moved to Wisconsin after signing with the Green Bay Packers, while Simone is in Texas.