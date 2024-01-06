MSU Gymnastics' Sage Kellerman scores first perfect 10 in vault for NCAA 2024 season

Sage Kellerman of the MSU Gymnastics team recently achieved a career milestone, scoring her first perfect 10 at Super 16. The young gymnast excelled in the vault category, leading Michigan State to its first season opener victory.

On Friday night, January 4, Kellerman blazed through a stunning victory for her team, elevating them from No. 11 to straight No. 3. Including her perfect scores in the vault, MSU Gymnastics' total score at the championship summed to 196.300. On the other hand, Oklahoma continued to defend its title by scoring 197.850. Kentucky achieved second place with 196.775 and Michigan achieved fourth place with 195.875.

Sage Kellerman scored the first vault 10.000 in the NCAA this season. It was her fifth perfect score in MSU history.

MSU freshman Makayla Tucker started things off with a score of 9.750 in the event. Gabi Ortiz followed, making her second collegiate debut for the Spartans with 9.775 scores in vault. Sophomore Olivia Zsarmani scored 9.875 and Gabrielle Stephen achieved 9.725 points. Lastly, Nikki Smithe scored a 9.800 in the anchor spot.

Sage Kellerman’s MSU Gymnastics career so far

Sage Kellerman of MSU Gymnastics (Image via Instagram)

Sophomore Sage Kellerman has displayed a series of impressive performances in 2023. The gymnast made her Spartan debut at Alabama impressing fans with 9.900 on vault.

She also scored 9.875 on vault at the championship in the NC State. Kellerman won the vault title outright at Maryland with a 9.900 score. The young gymnast has scored bravely in the vault against reputed like Penn State where she scored 9.750.

Moreover, the athlete also made her debut in the bars lineup at Iowa. The MSU Gymnastics sophomore boasts a career-high 9.950 score on bars when she competed against Northern Illinois.

Kellerman also won a share of the vault title at the Big Ten Championships with a career-high 9.925.

Kellerman is trained by coach Melinda Schieble at All-American Flames Gymnastics in Port Huron. The six-year level 10 athlete has been a Two-time Junior Olympic National Qualifier, 2021 National runner-up on vault, and 2021 State and Regional vault champion. Moreover, in 2021, she won second place on the floor at the Region 5 Regional Championships.

Kellerman has also been rated as a three-star recruit by CollegeGymNews.