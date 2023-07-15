Old video of a very young Simone Biles goes viral after her comeback announcement

Nobody can match the gymnastics prowess of legendary Simone Biles. It was not a cakewalk for the four-time Olympic gold medallist to reach the top of her career in her early 20s.

Biles had begun her gymnastics journey at the mere age of 6. Recently, the internet saw a resurfaced video of little Simone Biles flexing her gymnastics skills at a championship. However, its results left the young gymnast disappointed.

Simone Biles was 16 when she won two World Championship golds in 2013. Her journey to success had just begun as she won four more World golds in 2014 and 2015.

The Rio Olympics was her first time at the mega event. There too, she made her mark by winning gold medals in four events - all-around, team, vault, and floor; and bronze on the beam.

Recently, Simone Biles shared a clip on social media from her early gymnastics days on her story. The video featured a tiny Simone Biles pursuing her gymnastics dream at a championship.

At the beginning of the video, the young gymnast is seen in her bright purple leotard, waiting to take over the gymnastics ramp. She begins to run on the ramp and jumps at the elevated mat, finishing it with a quick backflip.

While many have known the gymnast succeeding at championships, in this video, Biles was left disappointed with her landing position. The tiny gymnast happened to get imbalanced as she landed on the final mat. However, she gathered herself and got up to bow to the judges.

She walked off the podium with a disappointed look on her face. One of the volunteers was seen cheering tiny Biles. However, still dejected by her performance, Biles resumed walking away from the ramp.

Throwback to Simone Biles’s courageous stance from 2021

Simone Biles

During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles made huge headlines for walking away from the event. At a time when the spotlight was on the legendary gymnast to perform, she realized that years of competition pressure had taken a toll on her mental well-being.

At that moment, Biles walked away from the big stage and announced a break from gymnastics.

The legendary gymnast took a two-year break from her career. She spent time with her family and also got married to the love of her life, Jonathan Ownes, an NFL player. However, recently, Biles announced that she will make a comeback at the upcoming Olympics next year.