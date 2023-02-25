Olympian gymnast Yul Moldauer clinches the 2023 all-around Winter Cup title 

Yul Moldauer, a Tokyo Olympian, is breaking into the headlines with his recent win in the 2023 Winter Cup. He secured first place on Day 1 to take the all-rounder's Cup crown at Freedom Hall on Friday.

Moldauer was the top-finishing all-around competitor among a group of mostly young contenders. They automatically earned berths on the USA Gymnastics Senior Men's National Team for 2023.

Yul Moldauer won the Winter Cup competition with a score of 85.342 after recording his greatest score on the parallel bars in the last round with 15.121.

College freshman standouts Fred Richard of the University of Michigan and Asher Hong of Stanford University joined the 26-year-old on the podium. Richard and Hong had scores of 84.602 and 81.948, respectively.

Olympic gymnast Shane Wiskus of EVO Gymnastics finished fifth with an 81.200, while Ian Lasic-Ellis of Stanford University finished fourth with an 81.905.

The bonus point scoring system that the USAG Men's program created to reward more difficult abilities was in play in Louisville. Richard earned.702 total bonus points, Moldauer got.572, and Hong had 1.048 bonus points overall, including.705 on vault.

Senior men will compete once again on Sunday when the winning apparatus is determined by adding results from the two competition days.

Who is Yul Moldauer?

American Artistic gymnast Yul Moldauer, formerly named Kyung-Tae, was born in Seoul, South Korea, on August 26, 1996. He was adopted by Peter Moldauer, even before he was an year old, who later named him Yul. He has three siblings and was raised on a farm in Colorado.

At the age of seven, Yul Moldauer enrolled in a community gym that offered free tryouts, and at the age of 10, he joined 5280 Gymnastics, where the Artemev family served as his coach.

Moldauer began to triumph in state and regional competitions over the next several years, finally earning a spot on the Junior National Team.

At the 2017 Winter Cup, Moldauer participated and took home gold in the all-around, rings, and parallel bars, as well as silver on the floor and vault. At the 2017 American Cup in Newark, New Jersey, he participated in his first top-level international competition and won the event. The prodigy got the better of Olympic gold- and silver-medalist Oleg Vernyayev.

Yul Moldauer has won two prizes now. He was selected the 2018 Male Athlete of the Year by USA Gymnastics. The Nissen Emery Award, a yearly honor granted to the best male gymnast in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, was handed to him in April 2019.

Schedule of the Elite Gymnastics’ 2023 US Winter Cup

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 US Winter cup.

24 February

1:30 pm - All-around - Senior Men’s Competition (Day 1)

7 pm - Nastia Liukin Cup

25 February

1 pm - All-around and events - Senior Women’s Competition

5:30 pm - All-around - Junior Men Competition - Elite Team Cup Team Competition - (Day 1)

26 February

12 pm - All-around and events - Junior Women’s Competition

5:30 pm - Event finals - Junior and Senior Men’s Competition (Day 2)

How to watch Elite Gymnastics’ 2023 US Winter Cup

Fans in the USA may tune in to NBC to catch the action from the Winter Cup live from 1 to 3 PM ET on Saturday, February 25.

The remaining sessions as well as podium training sessions will be aired on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel.

