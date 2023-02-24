When and where to watch Elite Gymnastics’ 2023 U.S. Winter Cup in Louisville

Elite Gymnastics’ 2023 U.S. Winter Cup in Louisville is ready to kick off on February 24. With three-time Olympic medalist Sunisa Lee and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey set to miss the tournament, it is still going to be one of the most exciting gymnastics events of the year for the upcoming stars.

When and where is the Elite Gymnastics’ 2023 U.S. Winter Cup being held?

With the 2024 Paris Olympics almost a year away, the 2023 U.S. Winter Cup is one of the most important tournaments for gymnastics stars to analyze. The gymnasts will capture the highest prizes next year in the French capital.

Elite Gymnastics’ 2023 U.S. Winter Cup is set to take place from 1.30 pm (EST) on February 24 in Louisville, Kentucky. The three-day affair ends on Sunday, February 26.

Schedule of the Elite Gymnastics’ 2023 U.S. Winter Cup

Here is the full schedule of the tournament and times. The times given are in EST (Eastern Standard Time).

24 February

1:30 pm - All-around - Senior Men’s Competition (Day 1)

7 pm - Nastia Liukin Cup

25 February

1 pm - All-around and events - Senior Women’s Competition

5:30 pm - All-around - Junior Men Competition - Elite Team Cup Team Competition - (Day 1)

26 February

12 pm - All-around & events - Junior Women’s Competition

5:30 pm - Event finals - Junior and Senior Men’s Competition (Day 2)

How to watch Elite Gymnastics’ 2023 U.S. Winter Cup

On Saturday, February 25, from 1 to 3 pm ET, fans in the US may watch the women's action from the Winter Cup live on NBC.

On the USA Gymnastics YouTube account, the remaining sessions as well as podium training sessions will be broadcast.

Stars to look out for in the Elite Gymnastics’ 2023 U.S. Winter Cup

As several of the US's top gymnasts prepare to compete in the Winter Cup Challenge in Louisville, Kentucky, the elite U.S. gymnastics season of 2023 gets underway in earnest.

Elle Mueller

Katelyn Rosen

Skye Blakely

Lexi Zeiss

Addison Fatta

Amari Drayton

Zoe Miller

Dulcy Caylor

Tiana Sumanasekera

Nola Matthews

Ashlee Sullivan

Joscelyn Roberson

Notable missings from the tournament

The most notable star to miss out on this cadre of the tournament is Sunisa Lee, a three-time Olympic medalist. She is busy with her NCAA preparations.

Sunisa Lee competing on the balance beam at the 2021 U.S. Senior Women's Winter Cup

Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Leanne Wong will not be there as they are all presently competing for their college teams as sophomores. Shilese Jones, the 2022 World all-around silver medalist, is also absent from the competition.

Konnor McClain, the 2022 U.S. champion who won the Winter Cup title the previous year, is also absent from the tournament roster because he missed the World Championships due to a back ailment.

Konnor McClain competing on the balance beam at the 2021 U.S. Senior Women's Winter Cup

The Elite Gymnastics’ 2023 U.S. Winter Cup will be used as a selection factor for the Jesolo Trophy and DTB Cup competitions in March. The top two junior competitors in the all-around at the Winter Cup (who must be either 14 or 15 years old) will automatically advance to the US team for the Junior World Championships.

