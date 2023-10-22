Pan American Games Day-01 Results: USA medal winners ft. Paige Madden and US Men's artistic gymnastics all-around team

Team USA is leading the medal tally after the conclusion of Day 1 of the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. The U.S. squad bagged a total of 20 medals on Day 1 of the 16-day event.

The 2023 Pan American Games, scheduled from October 20 to November 5, 2023, will be held across 39 venues. The U.S. squad clinched medals in several events including Gymnastics, Shooting, taekwondo, Swimming, and Sport Climbing.

Team USA medal winners in swimming at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 1

Silver medalist Maria Mata Cocco of Mexico, gold medalist Dakota Luthe,r and bronze medalist Kelly Pash of United States pose on the podium of Women's 200m Butterfly at 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The American squad won a total of 10 medals in swimming at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 1, including four gold medals, three silver medals, and as many bronze medals. Paige Madden set a Games record in the Women's 400m freestyle by clocking an impressive 4:06.45.

The list of U.S. medalists is given below.

Gold medalists:

Jacob Foster - Men's 100m breaststroke

Mason Laur - Men's 200m butterfly

Paige Madden - Women's 400m freestyle

Dakota Luther - Women's 200m butterfly

Silver medalists:

Noah Nichols - Men's 100m breaststroke

Men's 4X100M freestyle relay

Women's 4X100M freestyle relay

Bronze medalists:

James Plage - Men's 400m freestyle

Jack Dahlgren - Men's 200M butterfly

Kelly Pash - Women's 200m butterfly

Team USA medal winners in Taekwondo at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 1

Bernardo Pie of Republica Dominicana (Red) fights against Khalfani Harris of United States (Blue) in Men's Kyorugi - 68kg finals at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The American team grabbed three medals, including two gold medals and one bronze medal in taekwondo at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 1.

Khalfani Harris dominated over Dominic Republic's Bernando Pie and took home a gold medal in men's 68 kg. While Kaitlyn Reclusado bagged a gold in women's Individual Poomsae.

Gold medalists:

Khalfani Harris - Men's 68 kg

Kaitlyn Reclusado - Women's Individual Poomsae

Bronze medalist:

Melina Daniel - Women's 49 kg

Team USA medal winners in Shooting at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 1

The American squad earned three medals in shooting, one each of gold, silver, and bronze medals. With the three medals, the U.S. squad now leads the shooting medal tally.

The 2020 Olympian, Sagen Maddalena bagged a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle. On the other hand, 2020 Olympic medalist Mary Tucker had to settle for third place.

Gold medalist:

Sagen Maddalena - Women's 10m air rifle

Silver medalist:

Rylan Kissel - Men's 10m air rifle

Bronze medalist:

Mary Tucker - Women's 10m air rifle

Team USA medal winners in Gymnastics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 1

Team USA poses for a picture after winning the gold medal in the Men's Team Final at the Santiago Pan Am Games 2023 in Santiago, Chile.

The men's gymnastics team grabbed a gold medal in the artistic team all-around event on Day 1. The team included Cameron Bock, Stephen Nedoroscik, Curran Phillips, Colt Walker, and Donnell Whittenburg. They left behind the Canadian and Brazilian teams, who secured second and third positions respectively.

Team USA medal winners in Sport Climbing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 1

The U.S. squad took home one gold and one silver in Sport Climbing. Notably, both the medals were bagged in the women's speed event.

Gold medalist:

Piper Kelly - Women's speed

Silver medalist

Emma Hunt - Women's speed

Additionally, Payge Heyn of the U.S. won a bronze medal in Women's street skateboarding, Roller Sports.